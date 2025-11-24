You're Only Four Ingredients Away From A Chicken Pot Pie Soup Perfect For Chilly Days

Want to spark a ferocious culinary debate? Ask a group of people which is a cozier dish in cold weather: a bowl of chicken soup or a plate of chicken pot pie. It's not an easy choice to make, but fortunately, you don't have to pick just one. Chicken pot pie soup combines the best of both, delivering the creamy, nostalgic comfort of chicken pot pie in spoonable form. It's perfect for chilly days and long nights, and best of all, it can be incredibly simple to make. One popular recipe calls for just four ingredients.

So what are they? To make a hearty bowl of chicken pot pie soup, all you need is a can of cream of chicken soup, two cups of skim milk, a package of frozen vegetables, and two cups of cooked chicken meat. Stir it all together, heat it up, and it's ready to go. This recipe is a perfect way to use up leftover rotisserie chicken, and it maintains its cozy, comfort-food vibe while packing in a hefty serving of vegetables. Serve it as is, or pair it with some crusty bread and butter for a soothing winter meal.