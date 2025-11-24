You're Only Four Ingredients Away From A Chicken Pot Pie Soup Perfect For Chilly Days
Want to spark a ferocious culinary debate? Ask a group of people which is a cozier dish in cold weather: a bowl of chicken soup or a plate of chicken pot pie. It's not an easy choice to make, but fortunately, you don't have to pick just one. Chicken pot pie soup combines the best of both, delivering the creamy, nostalgic comfort of chicken pot pie in spoonable form. It's perfect for chilly days and long nights, and best of all, it can be incredibly simple to make. One popular recipe calls for just four ingredients.
So what are they? To make a hearty bowl of chicken pot pie soup, all you need is a can of cream of chicken soup, two cups of skim milk, a package of frozen vegetables, and two cups of cooked chicken meat. Stir it all together, heat it up, and it's ready to go. This recipe is a perfect way to use up leftover rotisserie chicken, and it maintains its cozy, comfort-food vibe while packing in a hefty serving of vegetables. Serve it as is, or pair it with some crusty bread and butter for a soothing winter meal.
More comforting ways to take canned soup to new levels
You may know that canned soups can be used in recipes, but you may not have considered how to elevate them to taste as good as homemade. More canned soup varieties exist than most people realize, and some underrated options are worth seeking out, especially if you know how to enhance them. Once you understand the flavor profile of the soup you're working with, you can use your imagination and some everyday ingredients to transform it into a delicious meal.
Store-bought canned tomato soup, for example, can become practically a pizza in a bowl with the addition of garlic powder, basil, Italian seasoning, and a little Parmesan cheese. Make staples like minestrone and chicken noodle heartier by stirring in leftover protein, like rotisserie chicken or seasoned ground beef. Adding cannellini beans and broccoli to cream of mushroom soup makes for a filling, meat-free meal, and punching up a can of French onion soup with some sauteed onions is a great way to add depth and texture.