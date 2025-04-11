Butter Vs Cooking Spray: Which Is Better For Baking?

If you've ever burnt a Bundt cake or a batch of cookies, then you know baking is a precise science. The choice of fat you choose to grease your sheets and pans can have a significant impact on your final sweet treat. Whether you're baking rolls, cupcakes, or an elaborate layer cake, you've likely pondered: Should I splurge on the European-style butter or opt for a can of cooking spray? While both serve the essential purpose of preventing sticking, they come with distinct differences in flavor, texture, and performance. Some swear by the rich, natural qualities of butter, while others prefer the convenience and (mostly) fat-free cooking spray. It's a good idea to explore the pros and cons of each and determine which one is best for your baking needs.

Chef Muhammed Ince, Executive Pastry Chef at the fabulous Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach, says that both fats have their place. "Butter adds flavor and helps create that beautiful golden crust — it's perfect for cakes and sweet breads," he advises. "Nonstick spray is great for convenience and when you need a clean release, like for muffins or something baked in a detailed mold." So, it's not really so much a "butter versus spray" situation, but rather it depends on what you're making and the results you're aiming for.