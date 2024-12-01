Skip The Cooking Spray If You Want The Best Popovers

Popovers are proof positive that simple recipes with high-quality ingredients can produce delicious and satisfying results. A U.S. variant of the savory Yorkshire pudding, popovers can be flavored in all sorts of ways (including a very American steakhouse-inspired ranch popover). However, these crispy delights typically have just five ingredients: flour, salt, eggs, milk, and unsalted butter.

With straightforward recipes like popovers, you've got to use the best ingredients to get the best flavor, because there's nowhere for shortcuts to hide. Every ingredient and every step in the recipe can be tasted in the final product, as can any mistakes.

So, while a modern home kitchen often revolves around convenience, extra effort is usually worth it to create a superior dish. In the case of popovers, a quick hit of cooking spray to grease up your pan can be tempting, but it's a fast track to mediocrity. Butter — high-quality, unsalted butter should be your go-to for cooking – is essential to get your popovers golden and tasty.