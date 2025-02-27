You Don't Need Crisco For Shortening — Here's What Else Works
When people think about shortening, their mind goes straight to Crisco. That iconic white tub has been a baking staple for decades, but shortening doesn't have to mean Crisco specifically. By definition, shortening is just any fat that's solid at room temperature, so you've got a lot more options than you might think. From butter to coconut oil, there are plenty of alternatives that work just as well in your cookies, cakes, or pie crusts — sometimes even better.
I don't want all the Crisco loyalists coming for my head, but I've found a couple substitutes that I actually prefer over Crisco because they add a particular flavor I like or are more versatile. Each type of shortening has its own strengths, so picking the right one depends on what you're making and the kind of flavor and texture you're going for. Here are some great substitutes that'll keep your baked goods flaky, tender, and absolutely delicious.
Butter
Butter is probably the easiest and most accessible substitute for Crisco. Oh how I wish you could deep fry foods with it! It's got that rich, creamy flavor that shortening just can't compete with, so it's a go-to for cookies, cakes, and pastries when you want a buttery taste. That said, there are some differences to keep in mind.
Butter has a lower melting point than vegetable shortening, so baked goods made with butter might spread more or end up a little denser. This isn't necessarily a bad thing—it just means your cookies might be flatter but packed with more flavor. Also, butter contains water (about 15 to 20%), which can affect the texture. For pie crusts, this means they'll be a little flakier and less crisp compared to ones made with pure shortening.
Even with all that, butter is still an excellent choice for most recipes, especially when your focal point is flavor, as nothing tastes quite like it. You'd just want to make sure it's cold if you're making pastry dough, and don't forget to adjust your baking times slightly to account for the faster melting.
Lard
Lard might not be the first thing you think to grab when baking, but it's a classic for a reason. I used to think Crisco and lard were pretty much the same thing for the longest time, so I know firsthand that they're comparable and you can easily swap one for the other. This pork fat is actually one of the OG shortenings and was used long before Crisco came on the scene. If you're making something like pie crust or biscuits, lard is a fantastic option because it makes them ridiculously tender and flaky. A notable difference, however, is that Crisco is an excellent option for kosher diets, whereas lard is not.
What sets lard apart is its high fat content and minimal water, which is perfect for creating those airy layers in baked goods. However, lard does have a distinct flavor that can be a dealbreaker depending on the recipe. While it works wonders in savory dishes (like tamales or pot pies), you might notice its taste in sweeter bakes. A lard incorporation in pie crusts can still make for a delicious addition, though.
If you're cool with the slightly porky vibe, lard can be a great alternative to Crisco. Just make sure you're using rendered, high-quality lard from a trusted source. Some people choose to avoid the highly-processed stuff that has been altered to improve shelf stability at the expense of flavor, texture, and nutritional value.
Coconut oil
I'd never thought to cook with coconut oil, as I was introduced to it and had always used it exclusively for hair and skin, but it was awesome to find out years ago that it was even more versatile than I thought. For a plant-based option, coconut oil is where it's at. It's solid at room temperature, just like Crisco, which makes it a great shortening substitute in flaky vegan pastries. Coconut oil adds a subtle, nutty sweetness that can elevate cookies, cakes, or even pie crusts.
One thing you'll want to take note of is that coconut oil melts super fast. If you're using it for something like pie crust, you'll need to work quickly and keep everything cold to avoid a greasy mess. Also, unrefined coconut oil has a noticeable coconut flavor, so unless you're into that, stick with the refined version for a more neutral taste.
Also, coconut oil is loaded with healthy fats, so it feels like a slightly better-for-you alternative to traditional shortening. Just don't expect it to behave exactly the same — it's a little less stable at high temps, so keep an eye on your baked goods while they're in the oven.
Margarine
Margarine might not have the same fan base as butter, but it's another solid substitute for Crisco. Like butter, margarine is easy to find and works well in most recipes, but it's a little different in how it handles heat.
Margarine contains more water than shortening, so it could change the texture of your baked goods. For example, you might notice that your cookies spread out more and end up being more chewy than crisp. For cakes, though, margarine can actually add a nice lightness, especially in recipes that call for creaming the fat and sugar together.
All margarines aren't equal though, so be mindful of that. The lower-quality ones with a high water content won't work as well in baking, so go for a high-fat margarine (look for at least 80% fat) to get the best results. It's not as rich as butter or as neutral as shortening, but margarine definitely gets the job done when you're in a pinch.
Palm shortening
Palm shortening is another great option if you're looking for a solid fat to replace Crisco. Made from palm oil, it's naturally solid at room temperature, so it's wonderful for baking tasks like pie crusts, cookies, and biscuits. It's different for butter or lard because palm shortening is completely neutral in flavor, so it doesn't add any extra taste to your baked goods. This makes it perfect for recipes where you want the focus to stay on the other ingredients rather than the fat.
One of the best things about palm shortening is how well it handles heat. It has a high melting point, so it helps create super flaky pie crusts and perfectly crisp cookies. It's also plant-based, so it's a popular choice for vegan or dairy-free baking.
However, palm shortening doesn't have the rich flavor of butter or the distinct qualities of lard, so it's more about texture than taste. It's also important to choose sustainably sourced palm shortening to avoid contributing to environmental harm caused by palm oil production. If you're after a Crisco replacement that keeps things light, palm shortening is there for you.
Ghee
Ghee (not the same as clarified butter) is an amazing substitute for shortening when you want buttery flavor without the added water content. Unlike regular butter, ghee is made by simmering butter to remove water and milk solids, leaving you with pure fat. This makes it perfect for baking flaky pie crusts, biscuits, and pastries because it doesn't add moisture that could weigh down your dough. The result is baked goods with a light, crisp texture that holds up beautifully.
Ghee also has a slightly nutty, caramel-like flavor, which can bring extra depth to your recipes. It's particularly great for recipes like puff pastry or croissants where flavor and texture both matter. Plus, its higher smoke point compared to butter makes it ideal for recipes that need high heat, like frying doughnuts or searing breads.
Ghee isn't cheap though; it tends to be more expensive than other fats, so you might not use it for every recipe. But for special occasions, or when you want to level up your baking, it's worth the splurge. It's also shelf-stable and lasts longer than butter, making it a great option for anyone who bakes frequently.