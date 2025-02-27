You Don't Need Crisco For Shortening — Here's What Else Works

Butter is probably the easiest and most accessible substitute for Crisco. Oh how I wish you could deep fry foods with it! It's got that rich, creamy flavor that shortening just can't compete with, so it's a go-to for cookies, cakes, and pastries when you want a buttery taste. That said, there are some differences to keep in mind.

Butter has a lower melting point than vegetable shortening, so baked goods made with butter might spread more or end up a little denser. This isn't necessarily a bad thing—it just means your cookies might be flatter but packed with more flavor. Also, butter contains water (about 15 to 20%), which can affect the texture. For pie crusts, this means they'll be a little flakier and less crisp compared to ones made with pure shortening.

Even with all that, butter is still an excellent choice for most recipes, especially when your focal point is flavor, as nothing tastes quite like it. You'd just want to make sure it's cold if you're making pastry dough, and don't forget to adjust your baking times slightly to account for the faster melting.