Ghee Vs Clarified Butter: The Differences, Explained
Butter is a key kitchen staple and adds a creamy, rich taste to many dishes. While salted and unsalted sticks of butter are usually the go-to for cooking or baking, ghee has also been available on the U.S. market for quite some time. Originating in India around 8,000 years ago, ghee is the go-to form of butter in many Asian countries. It's also a familiar ingredient for those who follow a keto-friendly diet, as it's high in fat but low in carbohydrates. Ghee can be described as a type of clarified butter that has been heated for an extended period. The heat separates milk solids from the fat, resulting in a firm brown butter.
If you're used to cooking with clarified butter, which is not heated for as long as ghee and is strained while still clear to separate the milk solids, you'll know that the two can often be substituted for one another. While they have notable similarities, like being excellent options for high-heat cooking and having a longer shelf life due to the milk-solids removal, it's also essential to understand the differences between these two fats.
Why do ghee and clarified butter taste different?
Cooking is like science. Slight fluctuations in temperature or the addition or removal of just one ingredient can significantly alter the results. This is particularly noticeable when it comes to ghee and clarified butter: two very similar ingredients that have unique flavors because of a small tweak in how each is made. Since ghee is cooked for longer than clarified butter, it has a darker color which is absorbed from the milk solids. Ghee also has a nutty taste that is often a key flavor note in South Asian-inspired dishes. On the other hand, clarified butter is a popular ingredient in French cuisine due to its high smoke point. Clarified butter also provides a "clean" flavor as the milk solids are strained out of it at an earlier stage, meaning that they don't transfer their flavor to the butter. This is preferable for more delicate dishes.
Both ghee and clarified butter are widely available in grocery stores. If you decide to experiment and try making these at home, ghee may be the easier option, as you don't need to worry too much about overcooking — browning the milk solids is part of the point. No matter which butter type you try, you'll be pleased with the results when you add them to your dish.