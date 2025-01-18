Ghee Vs Clarified Butter: The Differences, Explained

Butter is a key kitchen staple and adds a creamy, rich taste to many dishes. While salted and unsalted sticks of butter are usually the go-to for cooking or baking, ghee has also been available on the U.S. market for quite some time. Originating in India around 8,000 years ago, ghee is the go-to form of butter in many Asian countries. It's also a familiar ingredient for those who follow a keto-friendly diet, as it's high in fat but low in carbohydrates. Ghee can be described as a type of clarified butter that has been heated for an extended period. The heat separates milk solids from the fat, resulting in a firm brown butter.

If you're used to cooking with clarified butter, which is not heated for as long as ghee and is strained while still clear to separate the milk solids, you'll know that the two can often be substituted for one another. While they have notable similarities, like being excellent options for high-heat cooking and having a longer shelf life due to the milk-solids removal, it's also essential to understand the differences between these two fats.