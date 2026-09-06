10 Steak Cuts That You Should Avoid Ordering Rare

Long and thin, skirt steak is a cut of meat that comes from the part of the cow known as the plate. This section is just below the ribs on the cow's underside (specifically referred to as the plate primal). Skirt is flavorful, yet can be a bit tough or chewy. It's a popular cut for Asian and Latin dishes, such as Korean bulgogi and Mexican carne asada. It's also not best when cooked rare, according to a number of the experts we spoke to.

Antonio Iocchi, Troy Guard, and Katie Flannery specifically point out the muscle fibers and connective tissue in skirt steak as the primary reasons for turning up the temperature. "Rare skirt is chewy in a way that obscures what makes the cut special," Flannery explains. Jorge Thomas also advises, aside from giving skirt steak "a bit more heat," to slice it across the grain in order to shorten those muscle fibers and turn bites tender.

The "strong beef flavor" of the cut, as William Eck III says, makes skirt steak the ideal fajitas centerpiece. "Great for fajitas, with a high heat sear and thin slice." It's important to remember, not only with skirt steak but other cuts of meat, doneness can equally depend on the source animal having been grain-fed or grass-fed. "Grass-fed animals are significantly leaner," Greg Mueller explains. You can cook them to a less done texture and have a better eating experience." He admits, however: "Grain-fed is the way for me."