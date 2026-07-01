This Secret Ingredient Made Julia Child's Flank Steak Marinade So Flavorful

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Julia Child may be famous for introducing Americans to French cuisine, but the celebrated cookbook author and TV personality didn't limit herself to French classics. She paired martinis with goldfish crackers and loved the popular fast food chain In-N-Out. French may not have even been her favorite cuisine: Julia Child loved Chinese food, though she never cooked it herself. Still, she kept at least one iconic Asian ingredient in her kitchen because soy sauce was an important part of her flank steak marinade.

Flank steak has a strong flavor which pairs well with a soy sauce marinade, and the enzymes in soy sauce help tenderize the meat, which is important for a dry, tough cut like flank steak. Child demonstrated the recipe in Season 5 of "The French Chef." After scoring a 2-pound flank steak, she chops three or four scallions while noting that shallots would work too. She combines the scallions with 1½ tablespoons of soy sauce, 1½ tablespoons of cooking oil, and "a little bit of herb." Child recommends thyme, but noted she was using an Italian seasoning mixture on the show.

Finally, she adds pepper. "Or you could use some of that hot pepper salt," she explained. This is followed by a dash of lemon juice or wine. "You could use a regular wine marinade," she said, "but this one is very simple and nice." She poured the marinade over the steak and turned it to cover both sides before letting it marinate for 20 minutes.