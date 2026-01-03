Julia Child Loved Munching On This Iconic Childhood Snack With A Martini

French cuisine icon Julia Child was mostly known for her laborious and sometimes overly complicated recipes, as she preferred to prepare everything from scratch. But this is not to say that the television chef did not like simple dishes, too. In fact, she loved the simple French soup vichyssoise to the bone. She was also a devoted In-N-Out fan. Hence, it's not surprising to know that she also cut corners and enjoyed store-bought snacks just like the rest of us. One of her guilty pleasures was munching on Goldfish crackers, and she wasn't shy about this. You see, despite her storied career and solid reputation as a refined and elegant cook, she would often serve these crackers to her guests.

For Child, hosting a Thanksgiving dinner meant presenting her visitors with a bowl of the iconic childhood snack as the appetizer. According to Mary Beth Albright of The Washington Post's "Voraciously," Child loved kicking off the evening with a combination of Goldfish Cheddar Crackers and an upside-down martini. It was also her go-to appetizer for regular gatherings and dinner parties at her house. Goldfish were even served to guests at a Harvard symposium inspired by the late cookbook author in 2012. This just further proves how much Child adored the snack.