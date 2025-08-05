The Brand Of Oven Julia Child Trusted The Most

We all have our preferred brands when it comes to kitchen appliances and so do our beloved celebrity chefs. For the late American television cooking pioneer Julia Child, her kitchen exploits wouldn't have been as productive and efficient without her Thermador thermal convection oven. A few years before her passing in 2004, Child donated the electric wall oven and the rest of her home kitchen to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. It's worth noting that she filmed three of her cooking shows in that kitchen between 1994 and 2001, including "Baking with Julia," "In Julia's Kitchen with Master Chefs," and "Julia and Jacques Cooking at Home."

Interestingly, Thermador might not have been the In-N-Out-loving celebrity chef's favorite oven brand. According to Child's assistant, Stephanie Hersh, the industrial-grade stove from Garland "was one of her favorite pieces of equipment." She adored the Garland model 182 so much that she bought the one she found at her friend's house for $429 during a home visit. Child's favorite oven featured six burners and a steel griddle. "It was a professional gas range, and as soon as I laid eyes on it, I knew I must have one. I loved it so much I vowed to take it to my grave," she wrote in her memoir, "My Life in France."