The Simple Cocktail Julia Child Loved Was One Of Her Own Creations

Julia Child loved drinking wine while using it in recipes like coq au vin and boeuf bourguignon, but she was also fond of a cocktail from time to time. One of her favorites was a martini mixed 'upside down.' Which is to say, with the typical vermouth-to-gin ratio reversed. Unlike Ernest Hemingway, who liked his martinis super-dry, Child's martini of choice was all wet with one part vermouth to five parts gin. As vermouth is typically no more than 18% alcohol by volume, an upside down martini is a lot less boozy than a typical, gin-forward version. (Gin's ABV generally starts at 40% and goes up from there.) Child had another favorite cocktail, though. It was actually more of a mocktail since it contained hardly any alcohol at all — a creation she called the Angosoda.

Angosoda is a portmanteau of two words, Angostura (as in bitters) and soda (as in plain seltzer). To make the drink, pour a glass of the latter, splash in some of the former, then squeeze in a lime wedge. While Angostura bitters are, in fact, alcoholic (44.7% ABV), a dash is only about ⅛ teaspoon. Two dashes of bitters in five ounces of soda water makes for a drink that's approximately 0.45% alcohol with maybe three calories, tops. According to Julia Child, she created the drink to be weight loss-friendly, although it's also a great alternative if you're trying to cut down on booze but still want something with more bite than a Shirley Temple.