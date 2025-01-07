Paul Child came through again, testing various types of non-asbestos tiles before finding that plain red quarry tile worked just fine, and in later editions of "French Cooking Volume II," that's exactly what the baguette recipe calls for. Unfortunately, either Julia Child or her editors seem to have missed a few more references, since in a 2011 edition there are still four recipes that use asbestos tiles: poulet poché au vin blanc (chicken poached in white wine), boeuf en daube à la provençale (beef casserole with wine and vegetables), pommes de terre sautées Calabrese (sliced potatoes sauteed with lemon and garlic), and galette de pommes de terre aux tomates (hashed brown potatoes with tomatoes and herbs).

Even though some of these recipes don't call for the asbestos to touch the food, it still poses a danger because the cook might breathe in asbestos fibers, causing lung scarring (a condition known as asbestosis), while asbestos exposure has also been linked to both lung cancer and mesothelioma. Sadly, even if Child had managed to obliterate every mention of asbestos from subsequent editions, cooks who followed the directions in "Mastering the Art of French Cooking Volume II" when it first came out may still be in danger. Even though the classic cookbook was published over 50 years ago, it's possible for mesothelioma to lay dormant for up to seven decades.