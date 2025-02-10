The Simple French Soup That Julia Child Loved

When you think of French cuisine, your mind probably jumps to Coq au vin, bœuf Bourguignon, crème brûlée, and, of course, escargots. But the French are also passionate about their sauces and soups. Case in point: traditionally, the saucier is one of the most important stations when it comes to Auguste Escoffier's classic kitchen brigade system. So, it's probably no surprise that Julia Child, culinary icon and American Queen of French cuisine, also loved French soups. Her alleged favorite was a simple soup made out of potatoes, leeks, and cream. Commonly called vichyssoise, or potage parmentier, Child adored it for its simplicity and elegance. For her, it was the epitome of French cooking: taking humble ingredients and turning them into something transcendent.

The history of vichyssoise, like many classic dishes, has a couple of different backstories. It's commonly believed that a version of the dish originated in the French countryside, where variations of potato and leek soups have existed for centuries. As far as its American debut, we have a French chef named Louis Diat to thank. He invented a cold version of the dish in 1917 by adding heavy cream and sprinkling chopped chives on top. He named the soup crème vichyssoise glacée and it became an immediate hit at New York City's Ritz-Carlton Hotel, where Diat was head chef. At first, vichyssoise was only served during the summer, but it soon became so popular that Chef Diat kept it on the menu all year.