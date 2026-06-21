12 Major Times Restaurants Flat-Out Lied To Customers About Their Food

Lying is, generally speaking, bad. Yet, not all lies are the same. There are small lies (adding an inch to your drivers license height), medium lies (calling out sick just to watch March Madness), and big lies (being a double agent). We all do it, or have done it, in one form or another. We also possibly live in the biggest era of lying in human history, what with the propagation of misinformation, fake news, and AI-generated media. In other words, we've built a pretty high tolerance for it as a species.

This tolerance, however, doesn't really cross over to the food we eat, and more specifically, the places where we eat that food. Restaurants — both large and small, chains and indies — have flat-out lied to customers about the fare they're serving. Like with most lies, they tend to be self-serving on the liar's part: Either to hide some kind of wrong or transgression, or to aggrandize themselves, making them seem like they're doing the awesome, agreeable thing when they're not.

The following are a dozen instances where eateries have perjured themselves to their patrons. The consequences of such food fibbery varied with each act of deception — with the big fish often able to survive being caught over the little fish (money and expensive lawyers might have something to do with that). But, no matter the offender, its the customers who always gets the short end of the stick.