This Popular Seafood Restaurant Has Been Caught Lying To Its Customers About Where Its Fish Comes From

Nobody wants to eat fishy fish. Not just in the sense that people don't like it when their seafood has an unpleasantly fishy taste (a result of decomposition, which can be neutralized with a soak in milk to make it taste less fishy), but in the sense that nobody wants to be lied to about where the fish comes from. That's why it was so galling when the owners of Dudley Market, an upscale restaurant and fish market in Venice, California, admitted to lying to their customers abut the provenance of their wares.

Dudley Market was sold as a sustainable, traceable fish market, generally on the up-and-up. But in 2020 and 2021, then-managers Conner Mitchell and Taylor Grant used a commercial fishing vessel to catch and serve sport-caught fish for their restaurant, including their signature bluefin tuna. In California, it's illegal to sell fish that was caught for sport, as commercial fishing requires fish to be brought to port and documented. The owners of Dudley Market put up a statement on their website admitting to their misdeeds. "We falsely advertised the Dudley Market as source of fully sustainable, transparent, and lawfully procured fish," they said. "We now comply with California and federal law and have we have ceased all such false advertising."