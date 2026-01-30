The Massive Mexican Chain Restaurant That Had Humble Denver Origins

This former hole-in-the-wall hotspot used to exclusively serve giant burritos to mostly college students, but the location is now considered more of a Colorado landmark. If you ever find yourself in Denver, make sure you stop at 1644 E. Evans Ave. — the first of more than 3,900 Chipotle Mexican Grill locations.

It all started in 1993 when 28-year-old Steve Ells — who grew up in Colorado and graduated from the Culinary Institute of America – borrowed $80,000 from his father to open a grab-n-go custom burrito joint. His intentions were not to grow the fast-casual dining concept into what it is today, but rather to fill the void of fresh-tasting Mexican food in the area and eventually use the profits to open a local fine-dining restaurant. Ells aimed to sell 107 burritos a day to profit, but within one month, that number was closer to 1,000 out of the 850-square-foot location — enabling him to pay back his dad quicker than he thought. Ells once said in an interview, "Chipotle was widely successful and I thought, 'Well, I'll open one more.'"

Two years later, with the cash flow generated from the first restaurant, Ells opened the second location only 20 minutes away. It was at this location, the infamous Chipotle assembly line was established. Customers also reacted positively to the transparency of the assembly line and open-air prep area that became Chipotle's signature setup. By 1998, there were nearly a dozen Chipotle locations throughout Colorado. Then, Ells' first real investor came along — a little fast food chain named McDonald's.