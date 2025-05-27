The Overlooked Cut Of Meat Jamie Oliver Loves To Cook

Jamie Oliver has long since stopped calling himself the Naked Chef (you might see how that could be misinterpreted), but this fully-clothed cook is still very much involved in the food business. One of the tips he's recently shared online is how to cook a perfect steak. In his veteran opinion, it all starts with his favorite cut: the flat iron. (Or as he calls it, feather steak, since he's British.) Flat iron steak comes from a cow's shoulder and slightly resembles the old-timey laundry tool for which it was named. We're inclined to agree with Oliver, as the flat iron is on our list of the best budget-friendly steak cuts.

Oliver's perfect steak is first warmed to room temperature then rubbed with olive oil and seasoned with salt and pepper. He then heats up a frying pan, adds the steak to the pan, and flips it once per minute for a total of six minutes (for medium-rare). That's about it. For added flavor, Oliver recommends rubbing the steak with butter, garlic, or a sprig of rosemary every time you flip it. Once the steak is cooked, let it rest for two minutes. After that, Oliver will typically add more oil or butter then eat it served in the pan juices.