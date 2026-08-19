Deluxe-Edition 3-Ingredient Burger Sauce Recipe

It's easy to fall into a rut when it comes to a burger night at home. You've probably grilled up a batch of burgers and instinctively reached for that same bottle of ketchup or barbecue sauce without giving it too much thought. But while there's nothing wrong with the classics, sometimes a simple yet special homemade sauce is all it takes to turn an ordinary burger into one that's restaurant-worthy.

This 3-ingredient sauce is proof that you don't need a long list of ingredients to create a flavor-packed topping. You can make it in under 30 minutes with ingredients you probably already have on hand. It combines the smoky sweetness of barbecue sauce with the richness of mayonnaise and the mellow savory sweetness of caramelized onions for a balanced, creamy sauce you'll reach for again and again. Even better, you can prepare this versatile sauce ahead for whenever you need to slather it on your next burger, sandwich, or grilled chicken.