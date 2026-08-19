Deluxe-Edition 3-Ingredient Burger Sauce Recipe
It's easy to fall into a rut when it comes to a burger night at home. You've probably grilled up a batch of burgers and instinctively reached for that same bottle of ketchup or barbecue sauce without giving it too much thought. But while there's nothing wrong with the classics, sometimes a simple yet special homemade sauce is all it takes to turn an ordinary burger into one that's restaurant-worthy.
This 3-ingredient sauce is proof that you don't need a long list of ingredients to create a flavor-packed topping. You can make it in under 30 minutes with ingredients you probably already have on hand. It combines the smoky sweetness of barbecue sauce with the richness of mayonnaise and the mellow savory sweetness of caramelized onions for a balanced, creamy sauce you'll reach for again and again. Even better, you can prepare this versatile sauce ahead for whenever you need to slather it on your next burger, sandwich, or grilled chicken.
Gather the ingredients for deluxe-edition 3-ingredient burger sauce
To make this 3-ingredient sauce, you'll need an onion, barbecue sauce, and mayonnaise, along with a few pantry staples, including oil, kosher salt, and black pepper. Each ingredient balances the sauce for that smoky, creamy, and slightly sweet finish.
When it comes to the onion, a yellow onion is preferred (although you can feel free to grab any onion you have on hand). As it caramelizes, a yellow onion will hang on to a savory flavor while still offering plenty of natural sweetness. Cook it low and slow to give the sugars time to deepen in flavor. You can use your favorite barbecue sauce. The original Stubbs I grabbed gives the sauce a nice tanginess that wakes up the flavors nicely. Opt for full-fat mayonnaise for the creamiest, smoothest sauce. From there, you'll just need a little olive oil (or neutral oil) to help get the onion going in the pan, and salt and pepper to balance and enhance the sauce.
Step 1: Prep the onion
Peel and thinly slice the onion.
Step 2: Heat the oil
Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a medium saucepan.
Step 3: Brown the onions
Add the onions, ¼ teaspoon kosher salt, and a pinch of ground black pepper, and cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until just beginning to brown.
Step 4: Add water
Add ¼ cup water and stir, scraping up browned bits from the bottom of the pan.
Step 5: Caramelize the onions
Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are browned and softened. Remove from the heat.
Step 6: Chop the caramelized onions
Transfer half the onions to a cutting board and chop them finely.
Step 7: Add the onions to a bowl
Transfer the chopped onions to a medium bowl.
Step 8: Puree the onions and BBQ sauce
Spoon the remaining onions into a food processor or blender and puree with barbecue sauce until mostly smooth.
Step 9: Add the mayonnaise
Transfer to a bowl with the remaining chopped onions and stir in mayonnaise.
Step 10: Serve the sauce
Pour into a serving dish and serve as a topping for your favorite burger.
Can I make burger sauce ahead of time?
Not only can this burger sauce be made ahead, but it actually benefits from a little time in the refrigerator. As the sauce rests, the flavors get the chance to meld and deepen, creating an even more balanced, cohesive taste than when it's served immediately. The sweetness of the caramelized onions continues to infuse into the sauce, and the smoky barbecue sauce and creamy mayo blend nicely into a smooth spread.
For the best flavor, prepare the sauce anywhere from a few hours to up to 4 days in advance. After making it as directed, transfer the sauce to a lidded jar or airtight container and refrigerate it until you're ready to dip a crispy fry in it or add it to your favorite burger. Before you serve the sauce, give it a quick stir in case there was any separation during storage. Properly refrigerated, the sauce will keep well for several days, making it a great make-ahead option for cookouts or meal prep. And don't worry — if you have leftover sauce, there are plenty of delicious ways to use it up.
What can I serve with deluxe burger sauce?
Deluxe-Edition 3-Ingredient Burger Sauce Recipe
Smoky-sweet barbecue sauce, tangy mayo, and the mellow savory sweetness of caramelized onions combine for a creamy sauce you'll reach for again and again.
Ingredients
- 1 small yellow onion
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- Pinch black pepper
- ⅓ cup barbecue sauce
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
Directions
- Peel and thinly slice the onion.
- Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a medium saucepan.
- Add the onions, ¼ teaspoon kosher salt, and a pinch of ground black pepper, and cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until just beginning to brown.
- Add ¼ cup water and stir, scraping up browned bits from the bottom of the pan.
- Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are browned and softened. Remove from the heat.
- Transfer half the onions to a cutting board and chop them finely.
- Transfer the non-chopped onions to a medium bowl.
- Spoon the remaining onions into a food processor or blender and puree with barbecue sauce until mostly smooth.
- Transfer to a bowl with the remaining chopped onions and stir in mayonnaise.
- Pour into a serving dish and serve as a topping for your favorite burger.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|103
|Total Fat
|9.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|2.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|5.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.3 g
|Total Sugars
|4.2 g
|Sodium
|161.8 mg
|Protein
|0.2 g
What can I use this sauce on besides burgers?
While the smoky sweetness of this sauce makes it perfect for topping off burgers of all kinds — from black bean to beef to bison — it's also versatile enough to become a staple condiment for so many other favorites. Spread it on sandwiches or wraps in place of plain mayonnaise for an instant boost. You can also serve it alongside grilled chicken, shrimp, roasted vegetables, or fish.
This spread is also perfect as a dip, and you can use it as a dunking sauce for French fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, veggie or meat skewers, or chicken tenders. For a simple no-cook snack, pair it with chips and crudites. Spoon it over baked potatoes, or use it as a topping for sausages or hot dogs when you're cranking up the grill. You can even drizzle it over grain bowls or egg-based dishes at breakfast. Once you have a jar of this sauce ready in the refrigerator, you'll find yourself reaching for it whenever a meal could use a touch of a creamy texture and oniony, barbecue flavor.
How can I make this sauce sweeter, tangier, or spicier?
Since this recipe starts with just 3 main ingredients, it's easy to customize based on your preferences or what you have on hand. The barbecue sauce you choose will have the biggest impact on the final flavor, so feel free to experiment with a honey or brown sugar-based variety for more sweetness, or a smoky, hickory-style sauce for a deeper, bolder flavor. You can even drizzle in some honey to taste for a sweeter finish if needed.
For a tangier sauce, add a splash of apple cider vinegar, pickle juice, or lemon juice, or stir in Dijon mustard for an extra kick. (Or simply choose a mustard-based barbecue sauce.) To turn up the heat, mix in your favorite hot sauce, a pinch of cayenne pepper, crushed red pepper flakes, or finely chopped jalapeños or serrano peppers. You can also just start with a spicy barbecue sauce for more punch. For more of a savory depth, add a dash of Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, or smoked paprika. Because the base recipe is so simple, it's easy to tweak until you find just the right combination you're looking for.