14 Burger Chains With The Highest Quality Beef

Fast food has certainly come a long way from the days when frozen patties were the norm. Nowadays, many burger chains proudly advertise everything from grass-fed beef to Wagyu and brisket blends, never-frozen patties, and cooked-to-order smashburgers. Some even work exclusively with family-owned ranches, require suppliers to meet strict animal welfare guidelines, or refuse to set up a restaurant too far away from a distribution center. In other words, it seems like chains have finally caught on to the fact that a great burger is more than just pickles and a seared bun.

The quality of the beef is the backbone of the burger, impacting everything from flavor and juiciness to how much you (or your stomach) will regret ordering one later. While "premium" can mean all sorts of different things from one restaurant to another, some restaurants have made a noticeable investment in what goes into their burgers, whether that's using higher-quality cuts, ultra-fresh beef, or cooking every patty to order. Here are the burger chains that are raising the bar for beef quality.