14 Burger Chains With The Highest Quality Beef
Fast food has certainly come a long way from the days when frozen patties were the norm. Nowadays, many burger chains proudly advertise everything from grass-fed beef to Wagyu and brisket blends, never-frozen patties, and cooked-to-order smashburgers. Some even work exclusively with family-owned ranches, require suppliers to meet strict animal welfare guidelines, or refuse to set up a restaurant too far away from a distribution center. In other words, it seems like chains have finally caught on to the fact that a great burger is more than just pickles and a seared bun.
The quality of the beef is the backbone of the burger, impacting everything from flavor and juiciness to how much you (or your stomach) will regret ordering one later. While "premium" can mean all sorts of different things from one restaurant to another, some restaurants have made a noticeable investment in what goes into their burgers, whether that's using higher-quality cuts, ultra-fresh beef, or cooking every patty to order. Here are the burger chains that are raising the bar for beef quality.
Dog Haus
While you might see plenty of burger chains advertising "premium" beef, Dog Haus takes it up a notch with total transparency about exactly where its burgers come from. Each burger patty is made with 100% Black Angus beef from Kansas-based producer Creekstone Farms. According to Dog Haus, the cattle are raised on a 100% vegetarian diet and are never given added hormones or antibiotics. For even more cred, the beef is also Certified Humane raised and handled, meaning the animals are raised under strict standards to make sure their welfare is prioritized throughout their lives.
Creekstone Farms also uses genetic verification to make sure its cattle meet the standards required for its Black Angus program. With Black Angus cattle being prized for their marbling, it's no wonder that Dog Haus burgers stay so juicy and flavorful during cooking. Customers on Reddit often praise the chain, saying that, even though the name would imply it only grills up hot dogs, the burgers are its greatest strength and extremely underrated, proving that all Dog Haus' attention to beef quality is paying off.
Shake Shack
Shake Shack's burgers didn't become cult favorites by accident. Long before the chain expanded across the country, founder Danny Meyer partnered with renowned New York butcher Pat LaFrieda to develop a custom burger blend using premium whole-muscle cuts of 100% Angus beef. This gives Shake Shack an edge in the fast food world. Whole-muscle cuts generally offer more consistent marbling and texture, so you get that rich, beefy flavor Shake Shack burgers are known for.
The chain is also particular about where that beef comes from. In the U.S., Shake Shack uses cattle raised entirely in the United States and free of added hormones and antibiotics. Its animal welfare policy also requires suppliers to treat the animals humanely while prohibiting animal byproducts and sub-therapeutic antibiotics in feed.
Shake Shack also ticks the box where freshness is concerned. It's one of the chains that genuinely never uses frozen burger patties, so each burger comes straight from the fridge. Shake Shack is known for its juicy yet crispy burgers thanks to its technique of smashing the patties while searing. This creates a Maillard reaction — a chemical reaction between amino acids and reducing sugars — that results in a browned crust and rich flavor.
In-N-Out
Nobody ever expects to feel in top shape after eating a fast food burger, but customers say In-N-Out is the rare exception where they don't reap the usual consequences of eating, well, a fast food burger. With burgers that don't weigh you down after eating, the remedy seems to be the chain's old-school approach to beef. Instead of using frozen, pre-packaged, or microwaved ingredients, In-N-Out starts with fresh, beef from premium cattle, all of which is individually inspected. The company then has teams of associates debone the meat, grind it, and press it into patties before it's shipped to restaurants.
It's exactly this commitment to freshness that explains why, much to the dismay of burger lovers across the country, you can only find In-N-Out in 10 states. Because the company refuses to freeze its meat, every restaurant has to be located within roughly 500 miles of one of its company-owned distribution centers (although the chain seems to have slightly softened that distance to 600 miles or so in recent years). The freshness philosophy also extends to each restaurant, which is why you'll never see a freezer or microwave at any In-N-Out location. With every patty staying refrigerated until cooked to order, it's a more challenging way to run a fast food chain, sure. But it's one the company has refused to compromise on, even with the demand for burgers continuing to grow.
Five Guys
Five Guys has built its reputation on going the extra mile, even at the expense of convenience. Rather than stocking frozen patties, the chain uses fresh, hand-formed burgers made from 80/20 lean ground chuck with no fillers or additives, striking that perfect balance between meat and fat. Five Guys puts its full faith in this approach, too, refusing to even season the meat before it hits the grill, believing the beef is juicy and flavorful enough as-is. This doesn't seem like overconfidence, either. These burgers clearly have a devoted following, with one customer on Reddit saying, "I've never had a Five Guys burger I didn't devour — and enjoy doing so."
For even more quality control, when deliveries arrive, employees inspect every single vacuum-sealed package before deeming them up to par. And because Five Guys doesn't have freezers, the meat has to be kept under carefully monitored refrigeration at all times. Staff checks refrigerator temperatures every two hours to make sure the beef is staying at a safe temperature until it's ready to be thrown on the grill. This hands-on approach to food safety and quality is probably why employees on Reddit have said Five Guys is one of the few fast food restaurants where they've seen exactly how the food is prepared and still happily eat there themselves.
BurgerFi
BurgerFi has never been shy about marketing the high quality of its beef. But unlike some chains, it actually has the sourcing standards to back it up. The company uses 100% never-frozen Angus beef that comes from cattle raised under its Never Ever Program. That means the animals are never given any antibiotics, added growth hormones, chemicals, or additives. This commitment to high-quality beef hasn't gone unnoticed, either. The chain has been widely recognized for its responsible sourcing and animal welfare.
But it's not just classic Angus patties on the menu. BurgerFi puts its own gourmet spin on fast food, offering premium burgers made from Wagyu beef. Customers praise BurgerFi's indulgent burgers for being juicy, tender, and flavorful. As one reviewer on TikTok put it, "Every bite is bliss. It's just bliss. This is a great, fantastic burger."
Wendy's
Wendy's has always promised us one thing: fresh, never frozen beef. And, ever since its founding in 1969, it's done a good job of keeping its word. Thousands of times a week, the company transports fresh, 100% beef to restaurants. While this requires a more demanding supply chain than frozen beef, it seems to be one that Wendy's is sticking with.
Not only is the beef fresh, but it also contains no fillers or additives and is carefully sourced. Wendy's partners with the U.S. and Canadian Roundtables for Sustainable Beef and regularly audits its protein suppliers to make sure that the cattle are raised humanely and with proper care.
Of course, Wendy's burgers are just as recognizable for their shape as their freshness. Founder Dave Thomas intentionally made the patties square so they would stick out from the edge of the bun, letting customers see for themselves just how high-quality and juicy the beef is. It was his way of signaling that the only corners Wendy's was willing to cut were the ones on its burgers.
Mooyah
Mooyah doesn't take its beef selection lightly. It works with the Certified Angus Beef brand, where only three out of every 10 Black Angus cattle make the cut for its burger program. The chain also requires its beef to meet 10 science-based standards designed to make sure it has consistent tenderness, marbling, and flavor. These requirements, according to the company, are even more stringent than the USDA's Prime and Choice grades. Basically, Mooyah isn't messing around when it comes to its burger standards.
Lucky for us, this extreme selectiveness seems to be paying off. The burgers at Mooyah are known for being impressively juicy and delicious. Some even claim that Mooyah's burgers are a standout on the fast food burger scene, praising the meat for being cooked to perfection — the kind of burger that makes you seriously consider ordering another right after finishing your first one. It also helps that the fries are delicious, too.
Culver's
One thing that sets Culver's burgers apart from many other fast food joints is fresh beef. The chain uses never-frozen beef made from a blend of sirloin, chuck, and plate. Each patty is then pressed onto the grill using the smash technique, so the burgers get that satisfying caramelized crust.
While many fast food restaurants cook burgers ahead of time for the sake of efficiency, Culver's doesn't let the patty touch the grill until a customer places an order. That cook-to-order philosophy means every burger is served fresh off the flat-top rather than placed under a heat lamp.
This dedication to freshness is one of the reasons the chain has earned such a loyal fanbase, with many customers saying it's the best fast food burger they've ever eaten. Even celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern has declared Culver's the best fast food burger in America. With both everyday customers and professional chefs singing its praises, Culver's clearly has cracked the code when it comes to making one tasty burger. "Culvers is probably the best all around fast food there is," one customer wrote on Reddit. "High quality ingredients, consistent, always hot."
Elevation Burger
Elevation Burger has always taken a unique approach to beef, building its menu around 100% grass-fed, organic beef rather than conventional grain-fed cattle. This type of beef packs way more omega-3 fatty acids. It also tends to contain less total fat than beef raised on a grain diet and contains more antioxidants, such as vitamin E. Of course, while the grass-fed vs grain-finished beef debate remains complicated, there's no doubt about it: grass-fed has its benefits.
It's this emphasis on quality that has made Elevation Burger a go-to spot for those seeking a delicious burger. Customers speak highly of the restaurant's freshness and consistency, saying that you can truly taste the burger's quality with each bite. "Every time I come here, it's fresh and delicious," one reviewer wrote on Facebook. "Elevation Burger never disappoints."
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
Freddy's leans into its steakburger heritage by using 100% beef made from premium cuts with a higher fat ratio than standard ground beef to deliver more flavor. Each patty is seasoned with the chain's signature Freddy's Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning before being smashed onto the grill and cooked to order.
But what makes Freddy's such a standout when it comes to smashburgers is the way it turns the technique into an engineering marvel. Rather than simply pressing the patties flat, the edges of the patties are scraped as they cook, resulting in an ultra-thin crust with crispy edges that burger enthusiasts consider the pinnacle of a proper smashburger.
It's no wonder that customers remain fiercely loyal to Freddy's burgers. One fan on Reddit even said they've driven three hours on more than one occasion just to get one — a level of dedication few fast food chains can inspire.
Whataburger
Whataburger has kept its burger philosophy remarkably consistent ever since opening its first restaurant in 1950: start with fresh beef and cook every patty to order. The chain uses 100% fresh, never-frozen American beef, and the patties don't touch the grill until a customer places an order. Sure, it might mean some extra wait time, but it also means your burger is fresh off the flat-top when it reaches your plate. According to one customer on TikTok, while they had to wait over 15 minutes for their food, their burger was so good that it was well worth the wait.
Responsible sourcing is also of the utmost importance to the company. Whataburger requires its beef suppliers to comply with all local laws and regulations while following certified humane animal care practices. Fresh, delicious, and ethical? Whataburger really did hit the nail on the head with its classic "we build a bigger, better burger" slogan.
Wahlburgers
Founded by brothers Donnie, Paul, and Mark Wahlberg, Wahlburgers takes a more restaurant-style approach to its burgers than its competitors. Forget a basic ground beef blend — Wahlburgers uses a signature blend of Angus chuck, brisket, and short rib. It's the kind of combination you'd expect at a more upscale burger restaurant, not at a casual dining chain with photos of Mark Wahlberg plastered all over the walls. Each cut brings something to the table, with chuck providing that classic beef flavor, brisket adding richness, and short rib making the meat tender and marbled.
The company is also highly selective when it comes to the beef that goes into this steakhouse-inspired blend. According to Wahlburgers, every cut is chosen for its quality, color, and marbling before being ground into burger patties. Customers can taste those high standards, too, claiming that the beef is cooked perfectly, with a subtle pink interior and juicy texture.
Habit Burger & Grill
Habit Burger & Grill takes a more chef-driven approach to fast food by focusing on simple ingredients and open-flame cooking rather than flashy gimmicks. Every burger starts with 100% fresh ground beef that's cooked over a chargrill instead of a flat-top. This gives the patties their smoky flavor and distinctively charred exterior, the combination of which has helped earn the chain the title of Best Fast Food Burger from USA Today for three consecutive years.
Customers seem to echo this sentiment, saying the burgers at Habit rival some of the higher-end burger restaurants but without the big bill. "The Habit may be the best burger value around," one fan on Reddit wrote. "Damn good burgers for not much more than McD's or BK, and cheaper than Five Guys by a mile." Other customers praise Habit Burger & Grill for its consistency, claiming that they've never had a bad burger there.
Smashburger
Smashburger helped turn the smashburger from a diner technique into a nationwide fast-casual phenomenon. Smashed directly onto the hot griddle, these patties have those crisp, caramelized edges and juicy centers that'll make you understand the hype the second you take your first bite. As per customers, they're juicy and packed with so much flavor that you can tell the quality of the ingredients.
But it's not just the flavor and texture of Smashburger's patties that make the chain a standout in the smashburger world. It really does live up to its slogan, "Not your average burger joint," with its meat coming from Certified Angus beef sourced from family-owned farms and ranches across the United States. According to Smashburger, these suppliers prioritize sustainable practices and humane animal care, meaning the chain puts just as much importance on sourcing as it does on smashing burger patties.
Methodology
When writing this list, I searched beyond just catchy slogans and marketing claims to see what each burger chain is actually putting between the buns. I reviewed company websites and sourced information to compare the types of beef each restaurant uses, whether the patties are fresh or frozen, where the beef comes from, and how it was raised, sustainability standards, signature beef blends, and cooking methods that can all affect how the burger turns out.
I also looked at industry awards, reports from food publications and nutrition journals, and customer discussions to identify where diners praised the quality of the beef itself — not just the toppings or the overall restaurant experience. Of course, taste is always subjective, so I focused on chains that backed up their claims with transparency in sourcing and food preparation, along with a solid reputation for grilling up high-quality beef.