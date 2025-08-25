Is Grass Better Than Grain-Finished Beef? It's Complicated

You'll often see restaurants (fast food burger chains included) boasting grass-fed beef. Food bloggers, too, try to convince people their beef recipes 'deserve' to be made with this pricier option. All this begs the question: Is grass-fed beef really superior to beef fed on grain? K.C. Gulbro, who owns the Illinois restaurant FoxFire Steakhouse, told The Takeout this isn't necessarily so. In fact, in his experience, it isn't even the fancier of the two options. "My dad was a poor dairy farmer," Gulbro told The Takeout. "So poor they only had one milk cow. Grass-fed beef to him was a poor man's dinner as he had to eat it many times growing up."

Gulbro went on to explain, "All cattle start out on grass. The difference is whether they're grain-finished or grass-finished." Cows that stick to a grass-only diet need more time to attain the proper weight. And while it's true there's a distinct taste difference between grass-finished and grain-finished beef, that difference isn't always in favor of the former.

"The fat can pick up beta-carotene from the grass, giving it a grassy taste, and the higher levels of myoglobin in older cattle can sometimes create a stronger, almost iron-like flavor," said Gulbro. He's not totally against the idea, though. "Modern grass-fed beef can be high-quality, flavorful, and a great option alongside grain-finished."