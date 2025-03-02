8 Fast Food Burger Chains That Use Grass-Fed Beef

Grass-fed beef, though it's yet to be proven healthier than the grain-fed kind, is often considered a higher-quality option. This may be because it tends to have fewer calories and less of the bad fat but more of the good, omega-3 kind. Cattle fed on grass may also consume fewer antibiotics, plus pasture-feeding is seen by some as being better for the environment. While other countries seem to be on board the grass-fed bandwagon, unfortunately (but unsurprisingly), the U.S. seems to be lagging behind.

In Canada, A&W touts its use of grass-fed beef. And in the U.K. even McDonald's claims to use the product (at least in part). While Carl's Junior introduced a grass-fed "All Natural" burger in the U.S. a decade ago, by 2018 it had joined the ranks of discontinued fast food burgers. A few non-burger-specific chains like Chipotle and Panera have offered grass-fed beef in the past, but Panera seems to have quietly dropped the product and Chipotle, too, no longer makes any promises. Even Smashburger, which once boasted of its 'grain-fed, grass-finished' beef, now stipulates nothing more than certified Angus beef with no guarantee as to its diet. (Less than 1% of the total supply of CAB may actually be grass-fed.)

At present, all of the American burger chains offering grass-fed beef are smaller ones. As opposed to Smashburger's 227 locations or the approximately 14,000 McDonald's in the U.S., the restaurants on this list range from a few dozen locations to one mini-chain with just two to its name. Still, if consumers decide to prioritize what they see as sustainable food sources, grass-fed burger chains may continue to gain traction.