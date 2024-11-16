Discontinued Fast Food Burgers We'll Probably Never Eat Again

An occupational hazard of being a fast food fanatic is knowing that some things are just too good (or unappreciated) to last. From Wendy's to Taco Bell, pretty much every chain has rejigged its menu at some point. While some items disappear without much fanfare, the loss of others has sparked so much backlash that customers have even banded together to kickstart movements to have them reinstated ASAP.

Burgers are no exception. Over the years, there's been borderline hysteria when chains have axed burgers with cult followings. Some of the responses have even been loud enough to make restaurants buckle and reverse their discontinuation (case in point: the second coming of the McDonald's Philly Cheese Stack). But not every burger is lucky enough to get a second stab at fast food fame. Plenty of discontinued burgers remain MIA, with the odds of their return seeming increasingly slim by the day. We hate to rub salt into the wound, but here are some of the fast food burgers we think are most likely gone for good.