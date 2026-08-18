I Tried And Ranked 7 Walmart Potato Salads From Worst To Best

All my justifications for not buying deli potato salad were blown to smithereens when I took on the assignment to taste test all of Walmart's Freshness Guaranteed label potato salads. First of all, I had no idea there were so many kinds. My local Walmart stocks seven types of private label potato salad. There were a few varieties I hadn't heard of, and some had ingredients I've never seen included in a potato salad before.

Another reason I usually pass on store-bought potato salad is that it conjures up an image of a glass display case full of vats of discolored salads that are getting crusty at the edges and have bits of contamination from neighboring salad vats in them. Shudder. I am relieved to learn that Walmart's premade salads are made fresh at a factory and packed in plastic tubs. Once shipped to the store, they can be found stacked in sanitary rows in the refrigerated case. Of course, food safety protocols still must be followed to prevent food poisoning, but I feel better knowing the salads have been prepared and stored safely from the get-go.

Lastly, I just always thought my family's potato salad recipe was better than anything I could buy at a store. Much to my surprise (and my mom's disappointment) I discovered premade potato salads can, in fact, be delicious. There are some that have drab flavors or unpleasant textures, but I did discover quite a few varieties of potato salad that I will be purchasing again.