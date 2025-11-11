Why You Shouldn't Bother Buying Store-Bought Potato Salad

A number of store-bought staples are well worth buying for a picnic or backyard barbecue. Who'd want to bake their own hamburger buns or fry batch after batch of potato chips? Other items, however, are better made at home. Take potato salad, for example. Making it yourself is almost as easy as buying it and is bound to taste a whole lot better. What's more, it will likely be cheaper. While the first two qualities (ease of preparation and flavor) aren't easily quantifiable, we can definitely look into the economics of DIY potato salad.

A 1-pound tub of potato salad from the Kroger deli may cost about $4, or 25 cents per ounce. On the other hand, a pound of potatoes at that same store is about 80 cents, while mayonnaise can cost as little as 13 cents an ounce. Even if you like your potato salad heavy on the mayo, you're still looking at not much more than $1 a pound. Want to add mustard? This can be had for just 11 cents per ounce. If you'd like your salad to have a touch of greenery, an entire bundle of green onions will run you about a buck. Celery might cost up to $2, but you'll have a lot left over for making ants on a log or dipping in blue cheese and buffalo sauce. At any rate, unless you're adding truffles and caviar to your potato salad, making it yourself can save up to 75% off the price of the store-bought stuff.