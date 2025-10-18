The Secret To Great Potato Salad Is Something Most People Throw Out After Breakfast

If you think simply stirring some bacon grease straight into your potato salad is a bit gauche, there are other ways you can use the stuff to make your contribution to the cookout that much better. After all, you need to cook the potatoes before adding them to your salad, don't you? So why not go through a little extra trouble and sauté them in bacon drippings? Not only is it a delicious way to make use of those ingredients, it's a little bit neater, too — and you'll be taking those compliments you get with you for the rest of your life.

And you're not just going to fry up some bacon for its drippings without using the bacon itself, right? That's why it's such a great idea to chop up that bacon into little pieces and toss them into your potato salad as well, adding a ton of flavor and some extra crunch. If you'd rather not fry anything yourself, you can always buy those little Bacon Bits jars (which aren't actually bacon, for the vegetarians among us) and shake some into your dish, but I'd say that's not quite as much fun.