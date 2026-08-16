11 Trader Joe's Cheeses, Ranked Worst To Best
Trader Joe's is good at many things. The grocery chain has lower prices, unique items, cult favorites, and then there's the cheese situation. As someone who regularly entertains in my home, Trader Joe's is my go-to for all of the cheeses because the selection is unparalleled. Whether you prefer soft cheeses, hard cheeses, snackable portions, slices, sticks, shredded, or even spreadable, Trader Joe's is the spot. It's a cheese lover's dream come true because in addition to the vast array of dairy delights, the prices are beyond reasonable.
In addition to the classics the grocery chain keeps in stock, there are always new and exciting Trader Joe's cheeses to try. There truly is something for everyone among TJ's cheese collection. The diversity is obvious as you peruse the cheese section and see basic cheddars as well as other varieties with unexpected, more adventurous flavors. One thing they all have in common is that they are high quality and you can taste it.
The other is that Trader Joe's has mastered offering cheeses, even specialty ones, at budget-friendly price points. The cost is a huge driver for me because it allows me to load up my cart with all the cheese I want without having to make difficult choices. On a recent trip to Trader Joe's, I purchased 11 different cheeses, tasted, and ranked all of them. Here's my list from worst to best.
Methodology
I purchased 11 different cheeses from Trader Joe's and selected a diverse collection. Each cheese brought something different. The list includes hard cheeses, soft cheeses, ones made with cow's milk, sheep's milk, and goat's milk. There are mild contenders and some with more moxy. Each item also varied in savoriness, sweetness, heat level, tanginess, and other characteristics.
I tasted each cheese straight from its package and created the ranking based on a number of criteria. Judgement is based on things such as flavor, quality, and texture. They are ranked from worst to best. Availability may vary according to location.
11. The Sheepish Pesto
If you love pesto, this will probably feel like your cheese Super Bowl. Trader Joe's The Sheepish Pesto, a limited edition item, is a hunk of cheese with bold green pesto running through its veins. Visually, that makes it an undeniably gorgeous piece of cheese. It is made from sheep's milk in a Spanish creamery and goes through an aging process for at least six months. Even though pesto is not my favorite, I was genuinely looking forward to tasting it.
The reality is not such good news. Within just a few minutes of plating TJ's Sheepish Pesto, it started sweating. It took on a noticeable and off-putting oily sheen. The pesto is exceedingly strong, which is not so surprising since pesto itself is intense. However, I did anticipate its alpha personality to be quelled on some level by a nice creamy cheese. I think the variety of cheese used in The Sheepish Pesto was too mild to make it a successful pairing, In addition to the greasy finish, the texture is tough. There's no creaminess and instead this cheese eats chewy. She may be pretty, but she does not deliver a good cheese experience.
10. English Cheddar with Caramelized Onions
You can typically count on most of Trader Joe's cheddars to deliver a consistent good taste. Seeing one with caramelized onions throughout was an immediate yes in my book. Caramelized onions make everything around them better, and you cannot change my mind. Throw them on a burger, chicken sando, atop a steak, and even solo. Soft and slightly sweet caramelized onions that are done right will melt in your mouth. Now they are in a Trader Joe's cheddar? Take. My. Money.
First, the English cheddar smacks your tongue with a distinct and intense tang. Next, you taste the bold savoriness followed by an awkward and sloppy kiss of sweetness. Let's pause there for a second. Trader Joe's Cheddar with Caramelized Onions has no chill and comes on way too strong from every angle. It's utter cheese chaos, and that's not all. The texture of this one is a bit too much on the crumbly side. It's not terrible but it is clumsy. If TJ's Cheddar with Caramelized Onions was a person, it would be an awkward teenager who constantly trips over his own two feet.
9. Ivy's Reserve Somerset Red Cheese
Ivy's Reserve Somerset Red Cheese tastes as complicated as it sounds. You cannot miss the bright orangey red hue of this cheese in the refrigerated case. It pops and easily mutes the cheeses that surround it. The 12 month aging process by expert cheesemakers, is what makes it moreish — which according to Trader Joe's website is a word from British vernacular that means, "having a very pleasant taste and making you want to eat more."
Some cheeses were made to melt, but Ivy's is not one of them. She's rougher around the edges. Here is the good news about Ivy's Reserve: The special edition cheese has a nice balance between nutty and fruity notes. They really are equals and complement each other instead of trying to compete for attention. The texture is creamier than I thought it would be for a hard cheese. The bad news is that even a solid balance can't take away the intensity of flavors. It's not bad, it's just very strong and has a bite probably best reserved for cheese lovers who like to live on the edge. I could and would eat Ivy's Reserve from Trader Joe's again, but only in small doses so it doesn't get overwhelming. I would say if you plan on including Ivy's Somerset on a board, make the slices small and modest.
8. Cheddar and Gruyère Mélange
The biggest surprise about Trader Joe's Cheddar and Gruyère Mélange is how mild it tastes. Considering that both of those cheese varieties are known to be strong, somehow combining them took everything down a notch. I don't know what kind of cheese sorcery Trader Joe's is using, but the cheddar-Gruyère duet tastes exactly the opposite of what I imagined. All of that being said, it's not a bad choice. If you favor less pungent cheeses, this is a good one to try I suppose.
Personally I find it too boring to enjoy. However, it lands higher on my rankings because I think it would make a pretty decent addition to a homemade mac and cheese. Surrounded by starchy pasta and finished with a golden brown cheesy top, I have faith in the cheddar and Gruyère combo as a nice touch. As a matter of fact, if we one day see Trader Joe's famous frozen macaroni and cheese made with this particular block, remember where you heard about it first.
7. Jalapeño Monterey Jack
You know what? Monterey Jack cheese does not get enough airtime. It's one of those mild cheeses that work in many ways. We use it shredded in tacos and burritos, on burgers fresh off the grill, and in melty quesadillas. Even though I admittedly prefer a cheese with a little more punch, I will get down with Monterey Jack. I also think it's better as an accessory to a meal than served alone on a cracker. Trader Joe's is highly skilled at adding unpredictable little surprises, and this isn't even its first foray into jalapeño territory. The popular food chain recently gave chocolate a kick with the help of jalapeño.
Adding jalapeño to a Monterey Jack flavor profile totally makes sense. With the cheese being smooth and mellow, the spice of the jalapeño offers a good contrast. It doesn't change the flavor significantly, just the energy that Monterey Jack cheese brings to the table. Don't worry mild cheese enthusiasts, the Jalapeño Monterey Jack from Trader Joe's barely makes a dent on the spice-o-meter. It's just enough to remind you that it's there, but not so much that it has you reaching for water and makes your nose run. Perhaps it's the gateway cheese for those who want to venture into bolder flavor profiles.
6. Cheddar with Scotch Bonnet Chili Peppers
Scotch bonnet peppers have quite the reputation. It earns 100,000 to 350,000 heat units on the Scoville scale, a measurement tool for peppers. Yes, that's a thing. The Scotch bonnet pepper sits across from its equally hot relative, the habanero pepper, in the extra-hot section of the Scoville. What does that mean? Scotch bonnets are 43% hotter than jalapenos and 4.2% more mild than a ghost pepper, which is at the highest end of the Scoville. What I'm trying to say is that Scotch bonnets are spicy and not at all for the faint of heart. What happens when you slip some Scotch bonnets into a block of cheddar is worth the bite if you're not spice averse.
I love spice and do not fear it, but I also know my limits. Scotch bonnet I can do; anything with reaper in the name even mildly worthy of a such sarcastic nod to death by pepper, is immediately off my list. Trader Joe's Cheddar with Scotch Bonnet Chili Peppers is a very decent choice if you want a variety with some noticeable fire. It's nothing outstanding, but it does deliver exactly what the name implies. Regardless of how iron your stomach may seem, this is another cheese that is challenging to eat significant amounts of. It's also not for beginners. Enjoy it carefully, and may your digestive system have the strength to power through Trader Joe's Cheddar with Scotch Bonnet Chili Peppers.
5. Wild Blueberry Vanilla Chevre
If you are opposed to goat cheese on any level, you can stop reading and skip to the next section. Goat cheese, also known as chevre, is a soft cheese made from what else but goat's milk. It's definitely not for everyone, but I'm a fan. The texture makes it so versatile that goat cheese can be used in so many ways. Little morsels of chevre fried to a crispy golden brown are a slam dunk. Some may say that the goat cheese balls served on "Vanderpump Rules" were the real star of the reality show. It's soft enough to spread on crackers or toast and is also an excellent addition to salads.
Sometimes adding fruit to a dish can ruin it. Other times, it tastes like it was meant to be. Trader Joe's Wild Blueberry Vanilla Chevre is closer to the latter. As many other cheeses, it will do well on a charcuterie board, especially to break up some of the more savory selections. It's the perfect poster child to remind people not to judge a book by its cover. She's not exactly photogenic but that's just superficial. It's the right amount of bitter with a strong, rich flavor. Topping it with blueberries and adding vanilla notes makes it a completely different journey and a satisfying one. It's another cheese that performs better in small quantities, but also I can't stop thinking about covering the entire log of Trader Joe's Wild Blueberry Vanilla Chevre in pastry dough and baking it.
4. Marinated Fresh Mozzarella
Trader Joe's Marinated Fresh Mozzarella is a no-brainer. It can become whatever you want it to be. The delicious little orbs of cheese soaked in olive oil and herbs are what I like to call a turnkey cheese. A turnkey home is one that is considered move-in ready and only requires you to show up with your personal items and some odds and ends. No major work is needed and it's good as is. The marinated mozz from TJ's is great as is and also requires very little work. That's a pretty nice start for a cheese, knowing that anything beyond eating it straight from the container is a bonus.
Stick these cheesy morsels on skewers with grape tomatoes, a leaf of basil, prosciutto, or other proteins. Toss them into a salad and use some of the marinade they are in as the salad dressing. Disperse Trader Joe's Marinated Fresh Mozzarella throughout your baked ziti before it goes in the oven to add a fun twist to a comfort meal. Bread and fry the mini mozzarella spheres for an indulgent snack or after school treat for the kids. The bottom line is that Trader Joe's Marinated Fresh Mozzarella is one of my most frequently purchased items for a reason, and you might want to consider it too.
3. Toscano Cheese Crunchy Chili Onion
When Chili Onion Crunch oil landed on TJ's shelves, it seemed to immediately divide shoppers. I know this division first hand because in my group of friends alone, we are all on one of two sides with very clear lines separating us. I'm on the side where we love it, celebrate it, and put it on everything from eggs to sushi. The other side of the Chili Onion Crunch coin does not share this enthusiasm and is completely unimpressed by the craze around the famous Chili Onion Crunch products at Trader Joe's.
I've bought a number of Trader Joe's items that sprouted from the fandom of Chili Onion Crunch and love that more continue to appear on shelves. The Toscano Cheese Crunchy Chili Onion from Trader Joe's got me. I had to have it and practically did jazz hands down the aisle when I spotted it. I'm happy to report that from this side of the Chili Onion Crunch spectrum, this Toscana is a winner. It's subtle but does not skimp on flavor. It's savory and reasonably spicy. This is the kind of cheese worthy of a cracker and maybe a little drizzle of hot honey because we should never stop evolving, right? If anything I would say Trader Joe's could stand to be a little more heavy handed with the chili crunch infusion.
2. Coastal Syrah Toscano
My obsession with Trader Joe's Coastal Syrah Toscano is real and long standing. This is one of the very first specialty cheeses I tried when I started shopping at TJ's on a regular basis. To me, it's the perfect blend of flavors. The Toscano simultaneously delivers just the right touch of creaminess and the undertones of a dry, fruity glass of Syrah. Sliced straight from the wedge, on a savory cracker, and with any type of nuts are all delicious ways to enjoy this cheese. It's simple without being boring and intense enough without being overpowering.
Once I even had the wild idea to try it in a grilled cheese. Just hear me out before you write me off for that choice. Take two slices of a crusty bread with equal parts substance and softness. Slice up Trader Joe's Coastal Syrah Toscano and keep it on the thinner side. Spread a pat of the Trader Joe's French Cultured Salted Butter on each side and fry until it's golden brown all over. The result is not the traditional melty and gooey grilled cheese; it's like an elevated and fun adult version of a grilled cheese with exciting notes of Syrah. I don't want to tell you exactly how to construct your grilled cheese because that's a personal journey. But I would be remiss if I didn't at least try to pique your interest in taking some fun cheese risks with this one.
1. Triple Creme Brie
Calling Trader Joe's Triple Creme Brie smooth and velvety is a severe understatement. I don't even know if I can convey the richness of Trader Joe's Triple Creme Brie and do it justice. It's downright luxurious. This Brie is thicker and more lush than your standard version. It's a heartier, stick-to-your-ribs consistency. It tastes like a painfully expensive wedge of Brie that costs a small fortune in a fancy artisanal cheese shop — that's how legit Trader Joe's Triple Creme Brie really is.
Trader Joe's could give a full Ted Talk on crafting an extravagant yet affordable Brie. It's further proof that you don't always have to compromise on quality to shop excellent cheeses on a budget. The Brie is enveloped in an edible soft rind with an even softer inside. The notes are like a beautifully choreographed ping pong match bouncing between sweet and tangy. It's similar to the little bite that accompanies sour cream as opposed to a more hard hitting tang of a cheddar, for example. You can tell it's made with real cream because it's just too suave to be anything else. Bake it. Spread it on a toasted piece of Trader Joe's Porridge Bread, which is elite by the way. Pair it with some fresh berries or hot honey for a sweet little kick. Just do not leave Trader Joe's Triple Creme Brie behind.