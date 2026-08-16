11 Trader Joe's Cheeses, Ranked Worst To Best

Trader Joe's is good at many things. The grocery chain has lower prices, unique items, cult favorites, and then there's the cheese situation. As someone who regularly entertains in my home, Trader Joe's is my go-to for all of the cheeses because the selection is unparalleled. Whether you prefer soft cheeses, hard cheeses, snackable portions, slices, sticks, shredded, or even spreadable, Trader Joe's is the spot. It's a cheese lover's dream come true because in addition to the vast array of dairy delights, the prices are beyond reasonable.

In addition to the classics the grocery chain keeps in stock, there are always new and exciting Trader Joe's cheeses to try. There truly is something for everyone among TJ's cheese collection. The diversity is obvious as you peruse the cheese section and see basic cheddars as well as other varieties with unexpected, more adventurous flavors. One thing they all have in common is that they are high quality and you can taste it.

The other is that Trader Joe's has mastered offering cheeses, even specialty ones, at budget-friendly price points. The cost is a huge driver for me because it allows me to load up my cart with all the cheese I want without having to make difficult choices. On a recent trip to Trader Joe's, I purchased 11 different cheeses, tasted, and ranked all of them. Here's my list from worst to best.