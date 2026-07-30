Trader Joe's Just Dropped A New Chocolate With An Unexpected Kick — 'I'm Intrigued'

While you may think the Dark Chocolate Bark with Pistachios, Dried Jalapeños, & Sea Salt is merely a novelty treat that may pique the interest of some shoppers, it's actually far more intricate. Astute chocolate lovers will know that spices and peppers have been paired with chocolate for well over a millennia, potentially dating back to the very first centuries of chocolate consumption. With this in mind, Trader Joe's use of dark chocolate (which is closer to pure cocoa than milk chocolate is) was likely the correct call, as spicy peppers are known to intensify the complex, intricate flavors that dark chocolate contains.

With this in mind, it's no shocker that Trader Joe's was quick to tout the seemingly odd yet completely natural combination of flavors in its new product, with the grocery chain's website describing how each of the chocolate bark's ingredients are capable of complementing one another. "Dark Chocolate, Pistachios, Jalapeños, and Sea Salt may make utterly intuitive pairings with one another," the website reads. "But it's only within the context of this Bark that this curious combination gets to shine together. And so, every bite becomes a symphony of rich, buttery, nutty, grassy, spicy, savory, and sweet, all at once."

If you're worried about the chocolate being too spicy for you, you shouldn't be. While everyone's spice tolerance differs, those who've tried the chocolate have noted that its spice isn't as aggressive as some may fear, noting that the heat isn't overwhelming and only comes in the final moments.