Trader Joe's Just Dropped A New Chocolate With An Unexpected Kick — 'I'm Intrigued'
Trader Joe's is never afraid to cater to niche fanbases when it comes to new items (just last week TJ's launched chocolate-covered sardines, after all), and the store's most recent addition to its shelves is no different. Fans of interesting and mildly peculiar candy bars will be happy to learn that Trader Joe's is currently rolling out a brand new flavor of chocolate bark that features pistachios, sea salt, and dried jalapeños; perfect for anyone looking for a snack that is sweet, salty, and spicy all at the same time.
Sea salt and chocolate is a fairly common combo and pistachio has been a popular pairing over the past couple of years as a result of the explosion in popularity of Dubai chocolate bars (which feature pistachio cream and kataifi inside), but the use of dried jalapeño is much more unique. The idea of spicy chocolate has immediately turned off some customers, but others are excited to try the innovative snack. "Had to read the text twice to confirm it said Jalapeño's," one Reddit commenter admitted. "Very interesting and excited to try!" Meanwhile, another person mentioned their anticipation for the product, saying, "I have had this on my shopping list for a couple of weeks ... Sweet + spicy + salty = yum!"
Trader Joe's spicy chocolate bark is more than just a novelty snack
While you may think the Dark Chocolate Bark with Pistachios, Dried Jalapeños, & Sea Salt is merely a novelty treat that may pique the interest of some shoppers, it's actually far more intricate. Astute chocolate lovers will know that spices and peppers have been paired with chocolate for well over a millennia, potentially dating back to the very first centuries of chocolate consumption. With this in mind, Trader Joe's use of dark chocolate (which is closer to pure cocoa than milk chocolate is) was likely the correct call, as spicy peppers are known to intensify the complex, intricate flavors that dark chocolate contains.
With this in mind, it's no shocker that Trader Joe's was quick to tout the seemingly odd yet completely natural combination of flavors in its new product, with the grocery chain's website describing how each of the chocolate bark's ingredients are capable of complementing one another. "Dark Chocolate, Pistachios, Jalapeños, and Sea Salt may make utterly intuitive pairings with one another," the website reads. "But it's only within the context of this Bark that this curious combination gets to shine together. And so, every bite becomes a symphony of rich, buttery, nutty, grassy, spicy, savory, and sweet, all at once."
If you're worried about the chocolate being too spicy for you, you shouldn't be. While everyone's spice tolerance differs, those who've tried the chocolate have noted that its spice isn't as aggressive as some may fear, noting that the heat isn't overwhelming and only comes in the final moments.