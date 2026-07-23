This New Trader Joe's Chocolate Find Has Customers Doing A Double Take

Comedian Chris Fleming has a bit about snacks at Trader Joe's that only women can see: "Women are just making these paleobotanical discoveries, discovering new edible things from the sea floor every day at Trader Joe's," he joked, like an esoteric seafood dessert called Everything The Seagull Didn't Want (via YouTube). Well, with TJ's new snack item — Milk Chocolate Sardines with Sea Salt — you'd be forgiven for thinking grocery store took that joke as a challenge. These aren't chocolate-covered sardines, of course, but more than a few Trader Joe's fans had to do a double take.

"Cute but when I read the title, [I] was like WHAT?" said one commenter on Reddit. "I gotta start reading all the text on boxes, haha," said another. A third, having a bit of fun, asked the original poster, "Are you cross posting to the TinnedFish group, lol?" (Yes, of course there's a subreddit devoted to tinned fish; do you even have to ask?) Though folks that have tried these chocolate fish are fans, they aren't technically a Trader Joe's seafood item you shouldn't pass up — despite what shoppers might think at first glance.