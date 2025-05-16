The Best And Worst Trader Joe's Chocolate Bars

Some Trader Joe's treats harken back to old-school candy bars that deserve a comeback while others are very much a product of the contemporary age. The finest foods from around the world can be shipped in and sold for an impossibly low price, such as multiple dark chocolate bars, all with slightly different cacao percentages and with notable differences therein.

Dark chocolate is considered to be healthier than other types, and the Trader Joe's Organic Dark Chocolate Bar 73% Cacao came from halfway around the world only to taste like it's good for you — ironically because it tastes so bad, much like medicine. This chocolate is made with such a high content of rich, pure, chemical-free cacao that one can taste every nuance of the raw crop. It's bitter, it's earthy, and it's just too far removed from the dessert chocolate to which Americans have become accustomed.