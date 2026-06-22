10 Trader Joe's Candies You Need To Grab On Your Next Shopping Trip

Trader Joe's is an excellent place to shop for groceries on a budget thanks to its relatively affordable array of fresh meat, produce, outstanding frozen dinners, and snacks. (Not to mention the 11 Trader Joe's side dishes you should look out for.) But what if you have a sweet tooth that needs to be satisfied as soon as possible? Since Trader Joe's sells goods under its own house brands (with rare exceptions, like its giant Danish Kringles which shoppers stock up on), you won't be able to find old reliables like Hershey or Sour Patch Kids for sale.

Make no mistake: Trader Joe's has plenty of great candies for sale. Whether you're craving some kind of chocolate or seeking fruit gummies, you'll be able to find something to brighten your day in the aisles of ol' TJ's. (Most of the items on this list are chocolate, but there are a few fruit candies that are well worth your time despite not being included, like Fruity Gummy Candies and A Gaggle of Gummy Candies.)