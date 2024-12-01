What Makes Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Cups So Iconic?

You know them, you love them, you crave them — and they're always on display at the checkout lines, just beckoning you to place a couple in your cart. Whether it's the creamy milk chocolate version or the decadent dark chocolate, Trader Joe's peanut butter cups are one of their biggest sellers. The sweet treats first launched in 2010 and have been a fan favorite ever since. In fact, they were added to the illustrious Trader Joe's "Product Hall of Fame" in 2023, along with the soy chorizo and those addictive peanut butter-filled pretzels. Though there isn't just one factor that makes these chocolate chunks sing, the combination of quality ingredients, superb texture, excellent pricing, and lack of weird, hard-to-pronounce chemicals keep TJ fans coming back for more.

Looking at the ingredient list, Trader Joe's claims their cups are filled with slow-roasted, ground Virginia peanuts and made with quality cacao beans — and it shows. You can certainly taste the smooth, rich chocolate and perfectly salted peanut butter in every bite. Comparing their ingredients to the multinational conglomerate-owned "other" cup we're all familiar with, TJ's is certainly shorter and filled with recognizable food products. The other cup, on the other hand, contains tertiary butylhydroquinone (TBHQ), a food additive that has a dubious reputation, to say the least. Yet another reason to go Team TJ.