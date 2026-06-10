11 Trader Joe's Side Dishes You Should Look Out For
If you've ever ventured into the cozy, tropical-themed confines of Trader Joe's, you know it has plenty of goodies to offer. Perhaps you'd like to avail yourself of the beloved items in Trader Joe's Hall of Fame, voted on by customers; maybe you'd just want to try some TJ's snacks for lovers of spice. But it's important to remember that Trader Joe's is, in fact, a grocery store: You can buy actual meals there, whether you're shopping for meats and produce or buying a frozen dinner. And what's a meal without a great side?
Luckily, Trader Joe's has you covered. You can purchase some veggies to prepare on your own if you want to make a project out of it, but if you'd rather not go to all that trouble, Trader Joe's has an assortment of delicious side dishes sure to elevate your dinner. Whether you're enjoying some spicy Indian food or a decadent Italian feast, there's something for your taste.
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Admittedly, the Loaded Mashed Potatoes are a product you may not be able to get all year round: It was introduced as a limited time offer around the holidays, and while it persisted for a few months into the new year, your store may not have it stocked by the spring and summer months. But if it does, shoppers are raving about this Trader Joe's side dish for a reason.
As the name implies, they're modeled after a loaded baked potato, replete with bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, and sour cream. They're creamy, salty, tangy, cheesy, and perfect as an indulgent side for roast chicken or meatloaf.
Spicy Spuds
What if you'd like a little more heat in your potato experience? Trader Joe's has you covered. Spicy Spuds are exactly what the name implies: diced potatoes flavored with a melange of seasonings, including parmesan, onion, paprika, and a solid hit of cayenne. These aren't punishingly hot or anything (this is Trader Joe's, not "Hot Ones"), but they'll definitely add a little zing to your Sunday roast — or even as a side for your eggs in the morning.
Herbes de Provence Potato Wedges
Herbes de Provence is just a fancy name for a common seasoning blend, typically including (but by no means limited to) thyme, rosemary, basil, savory, and oregano. In other words, it's a perfect complement to potatoes, and Trader Joe's takes full advantage of that with these tasty wedges.
Thicker than fries but no less delicious, these are a brighter, fresher twist on a side that can get pretty heavy if you're not careful. Pop them in the oven or the air fryer, and they're a lovely accompaniment to roast beef or pork chops.
Garlic Gondolas
Who doesn't love a good piece of garlic bread? In fact, the only thing that could make it better is to have it scooped out and filled with all manners of delicious stuffing. Well, Trader Joe's has the side for you!
These thick, toothsome chunks of bread have a ton of flavor all on their own (the box doesn't say "very garlicky" for nothing), but they went ahead and added a gooey, decadent cheese filling, too. They're a perfect receptacle for butter, leafy greens, or even soup.
Organic Basmati Rice
If you've ever had Indian food for takeout, you're probably familiar with basmati rice: long, pale grains of rice in a little bowl, perfect for stirring with your curry sauce. If you're one for making curry at home, though, Trader Joe's has this organic offering, which is a terrific match for your favorite Indian dish. Heat them up and serve them along with daal, saag paneer, or butter chicken, and you've made dinner that much easier.
BBQ Pork Fried Rice
Are we telling you a pork fried this rice? Well, no, of course not. But somebody sure did, and we should thank them for it, because this is a seriously tasty take on a staple Chinese takeout side dish.
Trader Joe's, or whoever the supplier is in this case, mixed some tender cubes of cha siu pork with rice and an assortment of vegetables. The pork in this Chinese fried rice is red – it's roasted and glazed with a sweet, glossy barbecue sauce. In other words, it's a perfect explosion of umami that's delicious alongside TJ's customer-favorite frozen dim sum dumplings.
Garlic Shiitake Green Beans
It's easy enough to toss some vegetables into a pan with oil and stir until they're cooked through, but what if you want something ready-made that still manages to be perfectly seasoned? Say hello to these Garlic Shiitake Green Beans, boosted with a soy-based sauce.
The soy sauce makes it a great pairing with Chinese-style dishes. Funky, savory, and utterly satisfying, they're the kind of side dish you'll want to pass off as your own the next time you have company. (We promise not to tell anyone.)
Spicy Mexican-Style Riced Cauliflower
If you've never had riced cauliflower, it's essentially just regular cauliflower that's been reduced to rice-sized grains, serving as a low-carb alternative to rice. This flavorful side dish, which also features tomatoes and bell peppers, can serve as a replacement for rice on your plate or in your burrito (maybe alongside some delicious beef barbacoa). But be warned that, thanks to some cayenne pepper and pickled jalapeños, it packs a little more heat than you might expect.
Sweet Potato Fries
Speaking of low-carb alternatives to popular side dishes, who could forget the humble sweet potato fry? It may not be indistinguishable from a regular french fry, but depending on who you ask, you may find they're even better. TJ's offers a particularly tasty variation. Utterly crisp and delicious, especially when air fried, they're an exceptional choice as a side for burgers or wings, or for dipping on their own, perhaps in one of the 13 best sauces to buy at Trader Joe's.
Risotto Semplice
Trader Joe's offers a few different risottos — including truffle and mushroom varieties — but we're going to highlight the Risotto Semplice (or "simple risotto") instead. For one thing, it's absolutely delicious on its own, with a silky texture to match the luxurious taste of cheese, butter, and saffron. But you can also use it as a base, customizing it with whatever additions you'd want. It's a whole lot easier than making this famously fussy dish from scratch, anyway. It's wonderful alongside some regional Italian foods you need to try, like osso buco.
Joe's Diner Mac 'n Cheese
Trader Joe's is nothing if not excellent at branding. Maybe you've never eaten mac and cheese at a diner before (maybe you're more for burgers and fries), but the fact that it's calling this frozen mac "Joe's Diner Mac 'n Cheese" tells you everything you need to know about how gooey and comforting it will be. We all love Kraft's blue box, but sometimes you want something a little more robust, you know? Have it with meatloaf or fried chicken, or all on its own.