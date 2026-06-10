11 Trader Joe's Side Dishes You Should Look Out For

If you've ever ventured into the cozy, tropical-themed confines of Trader Joe's, you know it has plenty of goodies to offer. Perhaps you'd like to avail yourself of the beloved items in Trader Joe's Hall of Fame, voted on by customers; maybe you'd just want to try some TJ's snacks for lovers of spice. But it's important to remember that Trader Joe's is, in fact, a grocery store: You can buy actual meals there, whether you're shopping for meats and produce or buying a frozen dinner. And what's a meal without a great side?

Luckily, Trader Joe's has you covered. You can purchase some veggies to prepare on your own if you want to make a project out of it, but if you'd rather not go to all that trouble, Trader Joe's has an assortment of delicious side dishes sure to elevate your dinner. Whether you're enjoying some spicy Indian food or a decadent Italian feast, there's something for your taste.