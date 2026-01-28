Trader Joe's Overall Favorite Customer Item Is This Iconic Frozen Dim Sum
Awards season is in full swing. Movie fans still have a month and a half to go before finding out the results of the Oscars, but the wait is over for curious Trader Joe's customers. On January 26, the cult-favorite grocery chain released the results of its 17th Annual Customer Choice Awards. The award for top product overall went to a frozen favorite: Pork and Ginger Soup Dumplings.
According to Trader Joe's website, the dumplings are inspired by xiǎo lóng bāo, brothy steamed buns from China's Jiāngsū provence. The name means "little basket buns," referencing the bamboo steamers traditionally used to cook the dumplings. The buns cost $3.49 for a box containing one six-piece serving.
It's hard to perfect frozen soup dumplings, but Trader Joe's has clearly come close to cracking the code. The Pork and Ginger Soup Dumplings are a perennial favorite — they ranked second overall last year. Their chicken-filled counterpart, the Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings, took the third spot from the top in this year's ranking. The chain carries a vegan version, too.
Why Trader Joe's soup dumplings are a fan favorite
No, soup dumplings aren't meant to be eaten in soup (though Trader Joe's website says you can if you want to). The name refers to the bun's brothy filling. It's helpful to eat soup dumplings with chopsticks and a spoon, though, since the broth will spill out when you take your first bite.
The soupy texture helps explain why customers would rather buy frozen buns than make their own. It's pretty hard to get broth to stay put while crimping the wrapper into shape, which is why cooks use gelatin from slow-cooked bone broth. Trader Joe's lets customers skip the time-consuming process and enjoy soup dumplings at home. Don't worry, vegans — the vegetable dumplings are made with agar-agar, not animal gelatin.
Trader Joe's recommends microwaving the buns for two minutes, but notes that they can be cooked in a traditional bamboo steamer. They can serve as a tasty snack or light lunch, but the soup buns taste best with a homemade dipping sauce. Trader Joe's freezer aisle offers plenty of options for a full-fledged dim sum spread, too. Try pairing the soup dumplings with Cha Siu Bao Steamed Pork Buns, Chicken Gyoza Potstickers, or the Teriyaki Mushroom Mini Bao Buns. You might find a new favorite to vote for next year.