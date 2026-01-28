Trader Joe's Overall Favorite Customer Item Is This Iconic Frozen Dim Sum

Awards season is in full swing. Movie fans still have a month and a half to go before finding out the results of the Oscars, but the wait is over for curious Trader Joe's customers. On January 26, the cult-favorite grocery chain released the results of its 17th Annual Customer Choice Awards. The award for top product overall went to a frozen favorite: Pork and Ginger Soup Dumplings.

According to Trader Joe's website, the dumplings are inspired by xiǎo lóng bāo, brothy steamed buns from China's Jiāngsū provence. The name means "little basket buns," referencing the bamboo steamers traditionally used to cook the dumplings. The buns cost $3.49 for a box containing one six-piece serving.

It's hard to perfect frozen soup dumplings, but Trader Joe's has clearly come close to cracking the code. The Pork and Ginger Soup Dumplings are a perennial favorite — they ranked second overall last year. Their chicken-filled counterpart, the Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings, took the third spot from the top in this year's ranking. The chain carries a vegan version, too.