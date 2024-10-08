Trader Joe's Soup Dumplings Are Good On Their Own, But Here's How To Make Them Better

If Po from "Kung Fu Panda" took a foodie adventure at Trader Joe's, there's no doubt his favorite would be the soup dumplings. And who could blame him? TJ's soup dumplings have solidified their hot status in the frozen food section, and clearly it's not just Po who's obsessed.

Chinese soup dumplings, known as xiao long bao (小笼包), translates to "little basket buns" in Chinese. These iconic dim sum delights are believed to have originated 150 years ago in Nanxiang in a suburb of Shanghai, during the Qing dynasty. Typically served steamed in bamboo baskets, these intricately pleated, broth-filled dumplings have captured hearts worldwide, becoming one of the most recognizable Chinese apps. And if you want to enjoy them like a pro, take a tip from Andrew Zimmern: there's an artful strategy to savoring xiao long bao.

Traditionally, xiao long bao in China is paired with a dip in Chinese black vinegar with some thinly sliced ginger. But why not take your TJ's soup dumplings to the next level? Whether you want to stick with the classic dipping sauce, or hop on the latest TikTok trend and bathe them in a hearty soup, there are countless ways to savor this yummy treat.