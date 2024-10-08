Trader Joe's Soup Dumplings Are Good On Their Own, But Here's How To Make Them Better
If Po from "Kung Fu Panda" took a foodie adventure at Trader Joe's, there's no doubt his favorite would be the soup dumplings. And who could blame him? TJ's soup dumplings have solidified their hot status in the frozen food section, and clearly it's not just Po who's obsessed.
Chinese soup dumplings, known as xiao long bao (小笼包), translates to "little basket buns" in Chinese. These iconic dim sum delights are believed to have originated 150 years ago in Nanxiang in a suburb of Shanghai, during the Qing dynasty. Typically served steamed in bamboo baskets, these intricately pleated, broth-filled dumplings have captured hearts worldwide, becoming one of the most recognizable Chinese apps. And if you want to enjoy them like a pro, take a tip from Andrew Zimmern: there's an artful strategy to savoring xiao long bao.
Traditionally, xiao long bao in China is paired with a dip in Chinese black vinegar with some thinly sliced ginger. But why not take your TJ's soup dumplings to the next level? Whether you want to stick with the classic dipping sauce, or hop on the latest TikTok trend and bathe them in a hearty soup, there are countless ways to savor this yummy treat.
Xiao long bao Remixed: From Dips to (Soup) Sips
When crafting a dipping sauce for your XLB, the goal is to complement the rich, savory flavors of the soup dumplings without overshadowing them. If the traditional black vinegar with ginger isn't your thing, don't worry! Soy sauce, whether light or sweet, is a great base that delivers an umami punch that you can easily build on. From there, it's time to get creative.
Add a spoonful of homemade chili crisp and some scallions, with just a touch of black or rice vinegar for a vibrant kick. Feeling like something refreshing? Try a squeeze of lemon or a dash of ginger powder (or grated ginger) for a zesty twist. Most importantly, there are no rules to follow because it's your sauce, your call!
If you're tired of dipping sauces and ready to level up your Trader Joe's XLB game, try a soup bath. With just a few simple ingredients, you can transform these dumplings into the coziest bowl of soup (as TJ's intended, apparently). Start by heating your favorite broth, then toss in some chopped scallions, a sprinkle of sesame seeds, and a splash of soy sauce. For an extra depth of flavor, drizzle in chili crisp or sriracha.
And just like that, you've turned your XLB into a hearty, comforting, and soul-warming dish—perfect for chilly fall and winter nights. Both options elevate the humble XLB, so all that's left is to dig in!