13 Best Trader Joe's Snacks For Lovers Of Spice

If there are two things that Trader Joe's is known for, it is delicious snacks and tiny, Tetris-like parking lots. (If you're wondering about the last one, here's the reason Trader Joe's parking lots are so small.) And while TJ's has more than enough sweet and salty treats to make us wonder if there's anything they can't cover in dark chocolate or sprinkle with sea salt, they certainly don't skimp on the spice, either. In fact, every Trader Joe's has aisles and aisles stocked with tempting snacks that feature red-hot ingredients like cinnamon, chili powder, and ghost peppers. But if you're either a spice-fan or a masochist, you've got to be asking one question: which red-hot snacks burn the brightest?

That's why we've put together this list of the best spicy snacks that Trader Joe's has to offer, so you can easily pick and choose which four-alarm favorites you have to take home. After all, you can't try them all. And even if you're dedicated to decimating your mouth, that doesn't mean you want to also decimate your grocery budget.