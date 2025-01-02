The Trader Joe's Chips You Should Open From The Bottom

Opening a fresh bag of crunchy, crispy, well-seasoned potato chips is its own version of nirvana. It's downright delicious when each chip is perfectly sprinkled with your favorite flavors and spices. But often, when you stick your hand in the bag, you'll come across a few chips that are only lightly dusted or completely naked of that highly anticipated seasoning, which is the opposite of what you'd want — or expect. Trader Joe's Ghost Pepper Potato Chips have this notorious flaw.

However, there's a solution for turning plain, bland chips into something that smacks of tasty goodness — without having to return your bag or run to the spice pantry. In the case of Trader Joe's Ghost Pepper Chips, all you need to do is open the bag from the bottom instead of the top. This little magic trick turns your beloved bag of chips into a beautiful bowl of yum.