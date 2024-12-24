The Crunchy Snack That Doubles As The Perfect Chili Thickener
Everyone has a secret ingredient to making chili, be it a splash of coffee, a spoonful of cocoa powder, or maybe a pinch of cinnamon. But leave it to Alton Brown (who's interested in more than just food) to introduce a surprising new addition to your chili thickening repertoire — tortilla chips. Yes, you read that right, the crunchy snack you munch on for movie nights and at parties loaded with guacamole can actually double as the ultimate chili thickener.
Not for nothing though, because here is the genius behind it: Tortilla chips are made from corn which naturally have starch and when you crush them and add them to chili the starch releases and works its magic by thickening the sauce without overwhelming the flavors. Unlike cornstarch or flour, tortilla chips add a subtle richness with a hint of toastiness, harmonizing the robust spices in the chili. Plus it's also a good way to put that half-empty bag of chips sitting in your pantry to good use.
This hack isn't just about adding a thickener to your chili, it also elevates it. The chips disintegrate as they cook, adding more depth and texture and transforming your chili into a hearty masterpiece. Just like many of Alton's hacks, it's culinary alchemy at its finest.
How to incorporate tortilla chips into chili
The key is to crush the chips finely. With this recipe, think breadcrumbs not croutons. Simply using a good old-fashioned zip-top bag and a rolling pin will get the job done. If you want to save time, a quick spin in a food processor is good, too. But to be fair, Alton Brown says he just crumbles it in.
When that's done, start to add the crushed chips gradually (starting with a handful) and stir well to monitor their consistency. Give your chili a few minutes before adding in more of the crushed chips because the chips absorb liquid as they cook. Doing it this way will help you achieve a perfect balance between thick and soupy.
If you're worried about sodium, go for unsalted tortilla chips (we'll help you pick which brand is best) or adjust the salt in your recipe accordingly to make sure the flavor is balanced. If you want to add a little edge to the recipe, consider using flavored chips like lime or chili-flavored ones to add an extra kick. This clever hack doesn't just thicken your chili, it allows you to add a touch of creativity and a whole lot of flavor. So the next time you decide to whip up a pot, let those humble tortilla chips work their magic.