The Crunchy Snack That Doubles As The Perfect Chili Thickener

Everyone has a secret ingredient to making chili, be it a splash of coffee, a spoonful of cocoa powder, or maybe a pinch of cinnamon. But leave it to Alton Brown (who's interested in more than just food) to introduce a surprising new addition to your chili thickening repertoire — tortilla chips. Yes, you read that right, the crunchy snack you munch on for movie nights and at parties loaded with guacamole can actually double as the ultimate chili thickener.

Not for nothing though, because here is the genius behind it: Tortilla chips are made from corn which naturally have starch and when you crush them and add them to chili the starch releases and works its magic by thickening the sauce without overwhelming the flavors. Unlike cornstarch or flour, tortilla chips add a subtle richness with a hint of toastiness, harmonizing the robust spices in the chili. Plus it's also a good way to put that half-empty bag of chips sitting in your pantry to good use.

This hack isn't just about adding a thickener to your chili, it also elevates it. The chips disintegrate as they cook, adding more depth and texture and transforming your chili into a hearty masterpiece. Just like many of Alton's hacks, it's culinary alchemy at its finest.