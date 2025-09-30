Why The Pork In Chinese Fried Rice Is Red

I grew up looking forward to Friday nights because I knew we were having Chinese takeout, and I adored it (still do). There was one time when I was a couple scoops deep into a plate of perfect fried rice and had a reservation or two about the pieces of meat being bright red, and I asked my dad why they looked like that. He's no chef or expert in Asian cuisine, so he had little to offer outside of, "I don't really know, but I know it's delicious and it's not undercooked, so it's safe!"

That was enough for me to continue on and never look back. In my adult years, though, I circled back to this question, and thankfully, the color isn't from a quick toss in the wok, but rather it has to do with how the pork is prepared before it hits the pan. Most of the time, it's char siu, a Cantonese-style barbecued pork that's known for its sweet, smoky, and slightly tangy flavor.

That red color comes from fermented red bean curd, which is a mainstay in Chinese cooking that naturally gives meat a pink-red hue — or it could also come from a small splash of red food coloring in the marinade. It's a flavor boost, a visual pop, and a long-standing tradition that makes fried rice look as good as it tastes.