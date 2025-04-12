The Ancient (And Delicious) Origins Of Beef Barbacoa

To be honest, I'm not even sure I really knew what barbacoa was, and definitely didn't know where it came from before ordering it at Chipotle. I'm actually pretty sure I had always thought it was pork or something, so it was quite surprising to me when I found out that the tender, melt-in-your-mouth goodness that I had come to love was actually braised beef. It also seems that the meat has a pretty interesting history attached to it as well.

It traces back to the Indigenous peoples of the Caribbean, and eventually took on new meaning and methods as it spread. Today, you'll find it simmered and slow-cooked in kitchens all over, but the way we prepare and eat barbacoa still owes a lot to its ancient past. In its earliest form, barbacoa was a pit-style cooking method. The word "barbacoa" itself comes from the Taíno language, and referred to the wooden framework used to support the meat over the fire. As the technique made its way through Central America and into Mexico, it evolved, but the heart of it stayed the same: tender meat, cooked low and slow, and seasoned with the boldest flavors available.

Nowadays, the beef version of barbacoa is especially popular. While traditional versions might use goat, lamb, or even whole cow heads, modern barbacoa often features well-marbled cuts like beef cheek or chuck roast (the best cut of meat that you'd use for pot roast), braised in a spicy blend of chiles, vinegar, and aromatics until it falls apart. Thankfully, it's not one of those foods where the American version is nothing like the original. But no matter how it's made, the end result is always the same — rich and flavorful.