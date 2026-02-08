13 Seafood Items You Shouldn't Pass Up At Trader Joe's

People may come to Trader Joe's for the endless gold mine of snacks and cult favorites making waves all over social media, but they stay for the seafood. With prices of seafood (and everything else) skyrocketing by the day, TJ's is a beacon of affordability and rivals other stores pricing. Its seafood offerings are popular for good reason. From variety to versatility, the seafood items come with reasonable price tags allowing you to stock up on high quality items to create quick dinners as well as restaurant-worthy meals.

As with any grocery category, some items are better than others. The grocery chain carries simple, fresh, unseasoned fish options that already come with sauces or flavors to take the guesswork out of how to make it, and an entire freezer section brimming with different varieties of seafood. As a regular customer I have a shortlist of my own seafood go-tos, and, as always, the folks on Reddit love to share their favorite things to buy at Trader Joe's. Between myself and them, I was able to create a catalog you can use for reference during your next Trader Joe's run. Consider it a guide of what not to skip when you are faced with an array of fish options.