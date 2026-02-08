13 Seafood Items You Shouldn't Pass Up At Trader Joe's
People may come to Trader Joe's for the endless gold mine of snacks and cult favorites making waves all over social media, but they stay for the seafood. With prices of seafood (and everything else) skyrocketing by the day, TJ's is a beacon of affordability and rivals other stores pricing. Its seafood offerings are popular for good reason. From variety to versatility, the seafood items come with reasonable price tags allowing you to stock up on high quality items to create quick dinners as well as restaurant-worthy meals.
As with any grocery category, some items are better than others. The grocery chain carries simple, fresh, unseasoned fish options that already come with sauces or flavors to take the guesswork out of how to make it, and an entire freezer section brimming with different varieties of seafood. As a regular customer I have a shortlist of my own seafood go-tos, and, as always, the folks on Reddit love to share their favorite things to buy at Trader Joe's. Between myself and them, I was able to create a catalog you can use for reference during your next Trader Joe's run. Consider it a guide of what not to skip when you are faced with an array of fish options.
Methodology
Because I am always one weird piece of meat away from being a full-blown pescatarian, I am obsessed with a lot of Trader Joe's seafood products. The quality, the prices, and the variety all makes me love filling my cart with delights from the sea and mentally planning the menus for each and every one. I was able to use my own experiences with Trader Joe's seafood for this article and even share some of my favorite ways to prepare the items listed.
Of course, Reddit is always a huge source to lean on too for any TJ's products, hacks, or recipes. The Trader Joe's community is vocal and active about every single item in the stores, so I had no issue finding plenty of relevant and insightful seafood content to help shape these recommendations even more.
1. Wild Raw Argentinian Red Shrimp
Trader Joe's has fishing lines deep in the waters of Patagonia where they score wild Argentinian red shrimp. Argentinian red shrimp have a reputation for tasting similar to lobster. They are a great size, have a firm texture, and their flavor is buttery, with an ultra mild touch of sweetness. These shrimp are super easy to cook and are very versatile. Some of the most tantalizing possibilities for preparing these shrimp include sautéing them with veggies, making them into a scampi, frying them up, or transforming them into the perfect fried rice.
Why not lean into some Southern comfort cooking and make shrimp and grits? The shrimp are equally as good on a big salad, in tacos and burritos, and about a zillion other dishes. The TJ's crowd on Reddit that compares them to lobster gets creative, making everything from mock lobster rolls to a play on a traditional lobster mac and cheese. It doesn't matter what you do with the Argentinian red shrimp because it's an easy protein to pair with an immense number of side dishes and accompaniments. Keep them in your freezer so you always have them on hand when you're craving shrimp for dinner.
2. Shrimp Boom Bah
Do yourself a favor and grab the Shrimp Boom Bah next time you visit Trader Joe's. These cook up so quickly in the air fryer and, honestly, it's really hard to stop shoveling them in your mouth. The sauce is the ideal combo of sweet and spicy and such a great compliment to the crispness of the seasoned breading. I have polished off a box all by myself, but they are also great for an appetizer spread if you are hosting company.
After going through all of the ways people are using them besides straight from the oven or air fryer, I am kicking myself for not thinking outside of the (Shrimp Boom Bah) box. Clearly I need to step up my game because Trader Joe's shoppers are out in the wild using them for shrimp tacos, which is genius and a great hack to whip up a quick meal. The minute I learned this information it opened up the boom bah recipe ideas in my brain. I don't know how many boxes I will buy at a time, but I am already thinking about using them for wraps, salads, and there are definitely some spicy po' boys in my future.
3. Tempura Shrimp
Rounding out the shrimp content is Trader Joe's Shrimp Tempura and she is a star. Whether you use your oven or air fryer to cook these frozen shrimp, the tempura breading is spot on. Similar to the Shrimp Boom Bah, you can easily enjoy these as-is or tie them into a more substantial dish. Talk about a hack for sushi; crisp these up and you are already on your way to a satisfying homemade shrimp tempura roll.
The Shrimp Tempura also works in salads, rice bowls, and as a crunchy serving of protein for whatever you have in mind. Take the taco idea and make it Asian-inspired, pairing the tempura shrimp with slaw and some fresh mango to add a touch of sweetness to the mix. My mouth is watering thinking about it. This frozen seafood can easily be a staple in your home with so many opportunities to try it in some of your go-to recipes to switch things up.
4. Everything But The Bagel Seasoned Smoked Salmon
When Trader Joe's released its Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend, it all but created a revolution. Customers went wild and sprinkled it on everything they could. Eggs, chicken, veggies, and more received a few shakes of the popular seasoning. If anyone questions the loyalty and love for this flavor profile, they clearly have not perused the aisles of TJ's lately. The affordable grocery store consistently churns out products incorporating the Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend.
There are crackers, nuts, and the super special Everything But The Bagel Seasoned Smoked Salmon. If you are a bagels and lox person, like me, this salmon is a must-try. Toast a bagel, add a schmear of cream cheese, and then top it off with a delicious layer of the smoked salmon with the iconic seasoning and you'll never be the same. It's also a great protein to pair with eggs. Hear me out. Scramble some eggs and cut up some of the smoked salmon to toss in right before you are finished cooking. It's like an egg and lox hash and it hits the spot every time. If you really want to get your brunch guests talking, make a salmon and cream cheese board with the Everything But The Bagel Seasoned Smoked Salmon along with a few other options. Give the people what they want.
5. Atlantic Salmon with Lemon Herb Butter
Trader Joe's knows how to make dinner time (or any meal really) a breeze. Case in point, the salmon with lemon herb butter. It's in the frozen section of the stores and gives you a surefire, delicious, home-cooked meal in a flash every time. The pre-portioned filets come complete with a dollop of compound butter infused with herbs and you don't need another single speck of seasoning. The salmon can be baked or popped in the air fryer for a foolproof meal you'll want every week, at least.
Add veggies, rice, or pasta and you have a gourmet meal in minutes without breaking a sweat. I love it because it's consistently delicious and I always know what I'm going to get. I've also used it for lunch salmon bowls and it's so satisfying it becomes my hyperfixation meal fairly often. Don't forget to make use of the extra melted butter because it's too good to discard. Everyone has those evenings where you just don't have it in you to figure out what to make for dinner. If you keep Trader Joe's Atlantic Salmon with Lemon Herb Butter on hand, you'll never have to feel that pain again.
6. Coconut Shrimp
I lied, there's one more Trader Joe's shrimp product that deserves some attention. The Coconut Shrimp is another seafood staple that you can easily cook up for a fast and tasty fix. Just like the other shrimp items, you can have some fun with these coconut shrimp as well. Top a salad with a few or make coconut shrimp tacos. There's enough shrimp variety in Trader Joe's that you could easily have a solid rotation of contenders for taco Tuesday.
The breading has a notable crunch when cooked correctly and the tropical coconut flavor is delightful. The shrimp is just as good naked as it is all dressed up with the accompanying sauce, which is sweet and tangy, pairing well with the main attraction. Don't skip adding these coconut shrimp to another Trader Joe's favorite, the Squiggly Knife Cut Style Noodles. It's pure textural joy and a flavor explosion that will live rent free in your mind causing regular cravings for a repeat performance. You may not be able to make it to a tropical paradise anytime soon, but your tastebuds can. Don't deprive them.
7. Anchovy Fillets in Olive OIl
Different types of canned seafood have taken the world by storm. Trader Joe's is right on top of this piscine renaissance with a bevy of canned fish and seafood that will make your head spin. Before you make any assumptions about seafood in a can, try it. At least start with the anchovy fillets. Our favorite way to use them in my house is for Caesar salad dressing. They give store-bought dressing a homemade feel, and if you already make your dressing from-scratch, they enhance it.
Feel like making a fresh puttanesca? Trader Joe's anchovies belong in there, trust me. Even self-proclaimed anchovy experts sing the praises of the ones from TJ's and it's all well-deserved. This is another robust pantry staple you can keep on hand to shake up pizza night. Reddit is filled with Trader Joe's anchovy enthusiasts who cannot get enough of the value and quality or the salty, umami-richa flavor that works in so many dishes. Customers with rave reviews love eating them straight from the tin, as-is. Also, move over avocado toast because TJ's anchovies on sourdough has arrived and sounds delectable.
8. Crispy Battered Calamari
There's nothing quite like sitting at a restaurant when that piping hot fried calamari comes out of the kitchen and hits your table with warm marinara dipping sauce and a squeeze of lemon. What if I told you that you could satisfy a calamari craving at home? Don't walk away from your air fryer just yet because it has another job to do. Trader Joe's Crispy Battered Calamari achieve the ideal crunch in there and can be enjoyed in so many ways.
Serve it up family-style, or keep the crispy little rings all to yourself. Your crispy calamari, your choice. I love to throw them on top of pasta with a generous spritz of lemon. The crunch of the calamari with the softness of the pasta is truly divine and one of my all time favorite girl dinners. Your obligatory buttered noodles no longer have to fly solo. Full disclosure: If you decide to grab these, they are far better in the air fryer than the oven. You just can't compete with the crispy texture this cooking method achieves.
9. Smoked Steelhead Trout
If you like to load your Trader Joe's cart with seafood, do not sleep on the Smoked Steelhead Trout. It's similar in look and consistency to smoked salmon, with a less fishy flavor. You can see the inherent ingenuity Trader Joe's fans are known for as they share their favorite ways to incorporate the trout into different dishes. The sandwich possibilities are outstanding and breakfast will never look the same once you fry up some trout to go with your eggs. Scramble it with eggs or layer it on crusty bread with your favorite toppings for a sandwich that rivals an artisanal one from a fancy cafe. And, of course, there's the obligatory fish dips and spreads that make excellent use of TJ's smoked trout. You can try swapping out smoked salmon on your bagel with TJ's trout.
But, beware, because this is also one of the items that has such a fan following it sells out often. That wouldn't happen if it wasn't always in demand. Basically anything you can do with smoked salmon you can do with Trader Joe's smoked trout. If you love this trout and you want to jump on the smoked fish bandwagon, Trader Joe's trout is pretty much seafood royalty on Reddit.
10. Branzino Fillets
The frozen branzino is celebrated by Trader Joe's customers right in the threads of Reddit. While researching what seafood items shoppers love most, the branzino was the one that is mentioned more often than almost anything else, and I get it. For many seafood lovers, including myself, the branzino is a top contender. It's a bougie cut of fish on many restaurant menus and it's absolutely delicious. The fact that Trader Joe's makes it accessible to have in our freezers at home is one of the many reasons the grocery chain is the G.O.A.T.
Branzino is Europe's version of sea bass and is known for its flaky white meat and touch of sweetness. It does not have an overly fishy taste, which is probably one of the reasons it's so beloved. The fillets are also easy to prepare and don't require a fuss to come out fantastic. Don't sleep on it just because it's in a TJ's freezer because it's outstanding. Branzino is the kind of fish that adapts well to any flavor palate. Keep it simple and pan sear it with olive oil and lemon, or try adding components like blistered tomatoes and capers for a bolder flavor profile. TJ's branzino fillets cook up fast and provide a lovely and healthy meal anytime you want it.
11. BBQ Cut Fresh Atlantic Salmon
Next time your family fires up the grill for a backyard barbecue, don't forget the salmon. Trader Joe's has perfected the BBQ salmon, making it easy to grill up a delicious alternative to the typical burgers and hot dogs. No longer does a grill-out have to be a pescatarian's worst nightmare. You can find these in the refrigerated section of the store and they are a keeper. Each of the portions are cut the same size and thickness ensuring consistent cooking every time.
If you don't have a grill, no need to fret because the BBQ salmon fillets can also be prepared in the air fryer, pan-fried, or baked in the oven. My favorite thing to do with any of Trader Joe's fresh salmon options is to cut it into cubes, toss with soy sauce, garlic, honey, and chili onion crisp and then air fry it. I put it over sushi rice and use seaweed snacks to scoop it up bite-by-bite and am sad when it's over. The BBQ fillets work with just a touch of seasoning as well as more complex mixtures and are easy to customize however you prefer your fish. Blacken it, use the TJ's salmon rub, or, if you like, make poke bowls at home. Snatch these fillets up and give them a go.
12. Fish Nuggets
Before you turn your nose up at Trader Joe's Fish Nuggets, just know that these are not equivalent to the ones you used to get served in the school cafeteria. Made with Alaskan pollock, they are not even in the same ballpark and we need to reframe the fish nugget reputation. I'm sure most shoppers see these in the freezer and grab them with their kids in mind. Let me broaden your fish nugget horizons with two words. Fish tacos. These lightly battered nuggets are a slam dunk for easy to make fish tacos, and you can finish them with whatever toppings you are into.
One of the best fish nugget hacks is to make your very own Filet-O-Fish sandwich. I'm telling you that a soft bun, slice of cheese, Trader Joe's fish nuggies, and a few slices of pickles is my jam. I'm an unapologetic fan of the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish and stand by it being the best thing on the menu, and this little dupe is heavenly. You can enjoy them plain or dressed with tartar sauce. Either way it does not disappoint. Make these a freezer staple and let your imagination take over.
13. Wild Caught Cod Filets
One of the biggest reasons Trader Joe's customers flock to the seafood is because it's top quality without putting a dent in your wallet. The WIld Caught Cod is up there as among the most purchased items. Cod is a very mild, flaky, white fish and is so versatile that you can use any seasoning you love. The fillets are a great source of protein, which is a big win among newly protein-obsessed consumers. I love cod for its mellow taste and ease of cooking with whatever ingredients I already have in the house.
Cod cooks well in the air fryer and is another TJ's seafood item that can be easily transformed into an exemplary fish sandwich. You can use the cod, along with other seafood, to create a warm and hearty fish stew. How delicious does that sound with a side of crusty bread for dipping on a chilly night? Customers love their Trader Joe's cod and especially that it comes in more than one variety. The Trader Joe's community is always transparent about their opinions on different food items, so the stamp of approval on the Wild Caught Cod speaks volumes.