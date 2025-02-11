Here's How Long Goat Cheese Is Good For After Opening

While there are many different types of goat cheese produced all over the world, the type that many Americans are most familiar with is probably fresh goat cheese, which is sometimes labeled as "chevre." Stark-white in color, soft, often shaped into a log, and sometimes flavored with other ingredients, this goat cheese is known for its bright, tangy flavor and spreadability. If you're like me, you learned the hard way that an opened package of fresh goat cheese doesn't last as long in the fridge as, for example, cheddar or Swiss does. In fact, once you open goat cheese, you have around seven days to use it before it begins to go bad — which is similar to how long opened brie lasts.

Unlike harder, drier cheeses that are aged, soft fresh goat cheese has a lot of moisture in it, which is an element that bacteria thrives in. Goat cheese must always be kept refrigerated to keep things safe, per the USDA guidelines. But contrary to popular belief, you don't want to wrap it tightly in plastic wrap, as it does need to breathe a little. instead, the best way to store it is in a covered container in the fridge.

Goat cheese that is still safe for consumption shouldn't have a strong or sour odor; rather, it should smell fresh and milky. There might be a touch of barnyard in there from the environment in which the goats were raised, but it shouldn't smell offensive. If you notice any mold on it, you should toss the cheese. Likewise, throw it away if it tastes very sour.