The 10 Best Shelf-Stable Milk Brands At Grocery Stores, Hands Down

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If you have finally hit your limit on throwing out yet another half gallon of spoiled milk, it's time to turn to the shelf-stable stuff. It's always there when you need it, and, as long as it's not opened, a carton kept at room temperature will last up to six months. When you're looking at the label on cartons, you'll see the liquid version of this product, which is referred to as ultra-high temperature or UHT milk. Powdered milk is another solid option. It will maintain its quality for around 18 months, and, if stored properly, will stay safe to consume for much longer than that. Which you select will depend on personal preferences and desired use.

But, like any product, quality counts, and shelf-stable milk is no different. We looked through social media and product reviews to find the pantry friendly, dependable dairy brands that customers buy again and again. Some of these require water reconstitution, and others are ready to be enjoyed right from the package. Pro tip: Lots of folks that regularly consume powdered milk recommend mixing it well and letting it chill in the fridge, both because it's more enjoyable cold and so that the milk solids can fully hydrate. All of the products listed are full-fat, aside from the vegan options.