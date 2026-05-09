11 Oat Milk Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

When it comes to plant-based, non-dairy options, grocery store shelves are positively stuffed with choices. From the classic soy milk to newer options like macadamia milk, there are alternatives for any taste. Within each variety, you'll find a growing number of brands vying for influence and shelf space. Oat milk is one of those options that has breached the divide between those looking for dairy alternatives and other consumers who simply like how it tastes. It's become so popular that there are even those who recommend making oat milk in your own home.

Oat milk has a variety of unexpected uses. Oprah's chef makes dairy-free pasta sauce with it, and it's also the best plant milk to use for creamy mac and cheese. Not to mention, some of the best non-dairy ice creams are made of oat milk. More commonly, you'll find it as an option in your favorite coffee shops. It's delicious in both matchas and lattes — and as a fan of both, it's my milk of choice at coffee shops and when I'm making my own shaken espressos and iced matchas at home.

Although I typically go with Oatly, I've long wondered if that's truly the best option. With this tasting, I found my answer. To figure out the very best oat milk, I assembled a variety of brands and tasted each one, giving them a score for texture, flavor, and smell. My favorite varieties may just surprise you.