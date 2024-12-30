How Oprah's Chef Makes Creamy Pasta Sauce With No Dairy

Wouldn't it be lovely to be a billionaire like Oprah? If you were, then you, too, could have a personal chef at your beck and call. (Just giving your microwave a name doesn't count, though I must say my Pip Boy does a fantastic job nuking dollar store discount meals). Still, even the greatest good fortune does come with a downside, and in Oprah's case, she found that it took some convincing to get her butter-obsessed French chef on board with her no-dairy dietary regime. When Philippe Chevalier first joined her household, she told Oprah Daily: "I had to have a come-to-Jesus moment with him. Although butter is bread's best friend, it is not mine." So, the star requested that he refrain from using either butter or cream when making her favorite lemon pasta with peas and mushrooms.

When your ultra-wealthy employer commands, you comply, so Chevalier put on his chapeau de réflexion and came up with a workaround: DIY oat milk. Oat milk consists of oats blended with water, and Chevalier makes his by boiling steel-cut oats to the consistency of watery oatmeal, then straining out the solid stuff. This results in a thick liquid that Oprah claims makes a pasta dish that's just as tasty as one with a more standard white sauce.