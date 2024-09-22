How To Turn Instant Oatmeal Into An Easy Apple Crisp Dessert
It's become a bit trite to describe elements of the fall season as "crisp." The crisp air (yawn), the crisp leaves (boring). However, what will never go out of style is an apple crisp, a hearty, crumbly dish ribboned with chunks of caramelized apples. Even Starbucks has been perpetuating the presence of apple crisp flavors (despite the Pumpkin Spice Latte's dominance). This quick and simple apple crisp dish takes minimal ingredients – apples, butter, and instant oatmeal – to a massive result. With only three ingredients, warm scents of syrupy apple juices melding with crunchy oats will emit from your oven and welcome a fall ambiance.
It doesn't matter which variety of apples you use, but if you want to tailor this apple crisp to your palette, choosing certain apple types can elevate this dish. For sweeter apples, choose varieties like Gala, Honeycrisp, or Cosmic Crisp. Apples toward the tart end of the spectrum are Granny Smith, Crispin, and Jazz.
Likewise, throwing in whatever instant oatmeal is in your pantry will work, but you can choose specific flavors to highlight in your dish with pre-flavored oatmeal. There are several types of flavored instant oatmeal, such as maple & brown sugar and apples & cinnamon.
This 3-ingredient apple crisp is rockin' to the core
Begin by preheating your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut 6 tablespoons of salted butter into chunks and massage them into the oats from 4 packets of oatmeal, which should result in thick crumbs. Place in the refrigerator. Peel, core, and chop 4 to 5 apples into small pieces. Over medium-high heat, melt 2 tablespoons of butter in an oven-safe skillet, and add the apples to let them caramelize. Stir intermittently, allowing the apples to soften and brown in some spots. This should take a bit more than 5 minutes. If you don't have an oven-safe skillet, transfer the caramelized apples and the buttery juices to a baking dish. Sprinkle the topping over the apples, and bake in the oven for about 20 minutes, or until the apples are soft and the topping is golden brown. Let cool for 10 minutes, and serve.
If you have fall spices in your pantry, such as cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, or allspice, feel free to add them to taste as the apples caramelize. These spices, typical of the fall season, will tie the dish together and further develop the autumnal ambiance.