How To Turn Instant Oatmeal Into An Easy Apple Crisp Dessert

Begin by preheating your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut 6 tablespoons of salted butter into chunks and massage them into the oats from 4 packets of oatmeal, which should result in thick crumbs. Place in the refrigerator. Peel, core, and chop 4 to 5 apples into small pieces. Over medium-high heat, melt 2 tablespoons of butter in an oven-safe skillet, and add the apples to let them caramelize. Stir intermittently, allowing the apples to soften and brown in some spots. This should take a bit more than 5 minutes. If you don't have an oven-safe skillet, transfer the caramelized apples and the buttery juices to a baking dish. Sprinkle the topping over the apples, and bake in the oven for about 20 minutes, or until the apples are soft and the topping is golden brown. Let cool for 10 minutes, and serve.

If you have fall spices in your pantry, such as cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, or allspice, feel free to add them to taste as the apples caramelize. These spices, typical of the fall season, will tie the dish together and further develop the autumnal ambiance.