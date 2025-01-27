You Can Make Oat Milk At Home, But Should You?

Plant-based milk can be delicious, but many brands are not cheap compared to their dairy competitors. Oat milk is now the number one plant-based milk on the market in the U.S. after surpassing soymilk in 2020. It is a simple recipe, but is it cheaper to make oat milk than to buy a carton from the grocery store?

The ingredients for oat milk consist of oats and water. However, a dash of honey, vanilla, or cinnamon can help with the flavor profile for anyone who likes a bit of sweetness in their milk. With this in mind, the ingredients can be easily found in your pantry or faucet. Generic oats can cost roughly four dollars, and about one cup of oats creates three cups of milk. Simply put, you're spending 30 cents per cup of oat milk used.

However, if convenience is more important to you, there is a plethora of name-brand oat milk on the market today. But with so many oat milk options that include additives and subtle flavor differences, it can be difficult to choose. Whereas, making oat milk from home gives you the choice of what's added to your milk, a cost-efficient amount of supplies, and the feeling of admiration that you made something from scratch — because who wouldn't be proud of that?