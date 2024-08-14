The Tell-Tale Sign That Your Oat Milk Has Gone Bad

To maintain the proper life of a carton of oat milk, make sure to follow correct guidelines for storage. Oat milk should be refrigerated upon opening, whether purchased from the dairy case or as a shelf-stable milk. Oat milk can keep anywhere from five days if homemade to three weeks if store-bought when properly refrigerated. Meanwhile, oat milk left out on the kitchen counter will only stay good for a few hours.

Oat milk does come branded with an expiration date, or a "best by" date (caveat: An expiration date and a sell by date are two different things). Be mindful of this date, as your oat milk will not last much longer than this deadline. To be completely safe, even an unopened carton should likely be discarded after a week past its "best by" date. That said, every oat milk product is manufactured a little differently, so be sure to smell the milk first if you suspect that it may have gone sour.

Oat milk is a tasty non-dairy substitute for cooking, to add to cereal, or just to drink it from a glass. There are a wealth of grocery store oat milks to try if you're curious.