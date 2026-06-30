13 Organic Milk Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

I've always been a lover of dairy. While it's not uncommon to see a child drink milk with a meal, I've never grown out of the habit — even though there comes a time when people start to look at you strangely when you pour yourself a cold glass. Trust me, I have received my fair share of shocked looks at a table full of people with iced coffee, soda, or water when I pull out a tall glass of moo juice.

To this day, I go through about a gallon of milk a week. Honestly, if cereal has a particularly popular week in our home, then we may well end up buying a second gallon before the week is over. But despite my absolute obsession with this white ambrosia, I've never actually bought organic milk.

I've tried almond, soy, cashew, and oat milk, but somehow never ventured into organic territory. My experience with, passion for, and love of milk did little to make picking apart the small differences between the brands any easier — but after three days of extensive tasting, comparing, and ranking, here are 13 organic offerings, ranked.