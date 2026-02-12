The Difference Between Pasture-Fed And Grass-Fed Beef

Meat labels can be very confusing — some indicate government-managed certification, others verify compliance through third-party organizations, and many are nothing more than marketing claims. Because of this, there's a lot of variety in the terms you'll see, and the differences and similarities aren't always obvious. The terms "grass-fed" and "pasture-fed" are good examples, as they both conjure the same image of cattle grazing in a field, surviving on a natural diet.

However, the two terms have distinct differences. Pasture-fed refers to where the cattle are being fed, which is out in the pasture. And while this does guarantee some amount of naturally foraged grass in their diets, it doesn't specify what else the farmers might be feeding them. Grass-fed, on the other hand, refers to what the cows are fed, but doesn't specify where. It could be fresh grass direct from the pasture, or it could be dried grass (otherwise known as hay) eaten indoors.

In the best-case scenario, the 100% grass-fed beef in your favorite fast food burger comes from cattle that are fed grass and have continuous outdoor access. However, the problem is that there's no guarantee. Currently, neither of these terms has an official USDA definition, and is instead treated as a voluntary marketing claim overseen by the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). This drastically reduces the reliability of grass-fed and pasture-fed claims.