17 Popular Great Value Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked

Great Value, one of Walmart's private-label brands, has been providing budget-friendly grocery products for over 30 years. The company behind Walmart's Great Value ice cream is called Wells Dairy, headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa. If you haven't heard the name Wells Dairy before, perhaps you'd recognize some of its other brands, like Halo Top or Blue Bunny.

With so many ice cream options on the market, diving into a brand, testing out the flavors, and figuring out how consistent the quality is can be a project — a delicious one for sure, but a project nonetheless. For you, though, dear reader, I'm willing to take on that massive task.

I tried 17 Great Value ice cream flavors and ranked them worst to best. Now, instead of standing in front of the ice cream case and wondering where your hard-earned dollars should be spent, you can confidently know exactly which of these Great Value flavors are worth buying, and which are better off left in the freezer.