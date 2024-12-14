Rhode Island's Coffee Milk Is The Perfect Base For A Boozy Brunch Drink

Forget espresso martinis — Rhode Island coffee milk cocktails booze up the official state's beverage. If you're someone who loves a little coffee kick in their glass, but with a boozy twist, then look no further than coffee milk. It's the perfect mix of sweet, creamy, and caffeinated goodness — and it's about to get even better with a shot of bourbon or a dash of Fernet. Whether you're adding it to a classic martini or swapping it into your favorite creamy cocktails, Rhode Island's iconic beverage is proving it can hold its own in the boozy drink world.

Coffee milk itself is made from a sweet coffee syrup and milk — think chocolate milk but with a delicious coffee flavor. It's the drink of choice in Rhode Island, having been established as the official state drink in 1993. First created in the early 1920s, coffee milk has a long history rooted in Italian American culture, where immigrants adapted leftover coffee into a milky beverage that would become a local staple. Today, it's found in diners across the state and is even sold in syrups that you can easily get online, allowing even those not in Rhode Island a chance to experience the upgraded coffee milk.