Rhode Island's Coffee Milk Is The Perfect Base For A Boozy Brunch Drink
Forget espresso martinis — Rhode Island coffee milk cocktails booze up the official state's beverage. If you're someone who loves a little coffee kick in their glass, but with a boozy twist, then look no further than coffee milk. It's the perfect mix of sweet, creamy, and caffeinated goodness — and it's about to get even better with a shot of bourbon or a dash of Fernet. Whether you're adding it to a classic martini or swapping it into your favorite creamy cocktails, Rhode Island's iconic beverage is proving it can hold its own in the boozy drink world.
Coffee milk itself is made from a sweet coffee syrup and milk — think chocolate milk but with a delicious coffee flavor. It's the drink of choice in Rhode Island, having been established as the official state drink in 1993. First created in the early 1920s, coffee milk has a long history rooted in Italian American culture, where immigrants adapted leftover coffee into a milky beverage that would become a local staple. Today, it's found in diners across the state and is even sold in syrups that you can easily get online, allowing even those not in Rhode Island a chance to experience the upgraded coffee milk.
How to booze up coffee milk
Coffee milk is a perfect substitute to transform your usual afternoon coffee break into a go to brunch cocktail. For a real treat, grab a coffee whisk to give your drink that smooth, creamy texture that tops your drink with a foamy consistency.
Start with a bourbon base — around 2 ounces. Then add a ¼ ounce each of Fernet and sweet vermouth, plus 1 ounce of coffee milk syrup or extract. The Fernet will give an herbal punch, while the coffee milk rounds it all out for a rich, sweet finish. Shake all the ingredients together, then strain into a glass filled with ice. For a fun touch, drop an espresso bean on top for a little extra flair.
If you're a fan of a White Russian, you can swap out the usual milk or cream for coffee milk. This recipe makes for a deeper, coffee-forward flavor intertwined with Kahlúa, which all coffee lovers must try (this substitute even gives canned White Russians a run for their money). Don't forget about Irish coffee — throw in some coffee milk for a creamier finish. This recipe is easy to make both for a boozy brunch or a delicious cocktail night with friends.
Coffee milk's roots in Rhode Island
So, where did this caffeinated drink come from? Coffee milk's roots are tied to Rhode Island's immigrant history. In the early 20th century, Italian immigrants, who were large in number in the state, introduced sweetened coffee-based beverages to America. However, they faced a shortage of coffee beans, which led to the creation of coffee syrup — an ingenious way to stretch the precious coffee they had. This syrup was then mixed with milk to create the now-beloved coffee milk.
Autocrat, one of the most famous coffee syrup manufacturers, helped elevate coffee milk to legendary status in the 1940s and even campaigned for it to be named the state drink, a title it still proudly holds. While Rhode Island gets the credit for this drink, Massachusetts' first commercially produced coffee syrup debuted in the early 1930s.
Coffee milk has even spun off into other delicious creations. For instance, coffee milkshakes — locally known as coffee cabinets — combine coffee syrup, milk, and ice cream. Think of it like an Italian affogato, where espresso is poured over ice cream, but with the added twist of coffee milk for a creamy treat. If you want a stronger coffee flavor, you can add coffee ice cream for a richer flavor, but not for an extra caffeine buzz. So, the next time you want to step up your drinks with a bit of coffee, try to add coffee milk, and toast to a delicious piece of Rhode Island history.